Travellers to US face delays over issues with ‘ESTA’ travel permit processing website

The Statue of Liberty is seen on New York Bay. Photo: Andrew Kelly

Some travellers to the US are currently facing challenges in obtaining the ESTA permit needed for travel from Ireland without a visa.

People who are impacted cannot complete their online applications to the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation as the website is not permitting users to finalise payment.

Those affected by the issue are instead shown an error message which reads: “We are unable to process your payment. Please try again later.”

The charge for the ESTA permit is currently $21.

Without payment, the application is deemed incomplete and will not be processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, preventing those impacted from entering the country.

The ESTA allows visitors to travel to the US under the Visa Waiver Program for business or tourism purposes for up to 90 days.

Once submitted, ESTA applications are usually approved within 72 hours.

Travellers have taken to Twitter to urge U.S. Customs and Border Protection for clarity on the situation, with reports now emerging from other European and Asian countries, as well as in Australia.

Some reported online that they have been trying to pay for ESTA applications since Saturday.

There has been no official update from the US federal agency.

Staff at the agency’s official helpline acknowledged the problems and told callers the issue is currently being worked on.

An email from the agency’s Information Centre to those unable to pay for ESTA applications said that the federal agency is “aware that the ESTA website is currently having payment issues. We regret the difficulty this may be causing and are working to resolve the issue.”