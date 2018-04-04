Ryanair saw its passenger traffic increase to 10 million customers in March, a 6pc increase on the previous year.

Traffic grows 6pc to 10 million in March at Ryanair

The load factor increased by 1pc year-on-year to 95pc.

"Ryanair's March traffic grew by 6pc to 10 million customers, while our load factor rose 1pc to 95pc, on the back of lower fares," Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs, said. Read more: Leaked recordings: Ryanair crew warned of 'serious consequences' if they joined strike action Rolling annual traffic to March at the low fares airline grew 9pc to 130.3 million customers.

"Ryanair customers can look forward to more low fares and an improved customer experience in 2018 as we roll out more ‘Always Getting Better’ improvements," Mr Kenny said. Earlier this month the Irish Independent revealed that a Ryanair boss warned Spanish cabin crew there would be "serious consequences" if they refused to operate flights during a strike by their Portuguese counterparts.

In a series of telephone conversations with anxious staff, head of human resources Darrell Hughes urged a group of flight attendants to ignore pressure "from other people" on social media and to "undertake" their duty.

Online Editors