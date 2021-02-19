Trading profit increases at Kingspan, Jost Massenberg to be appointed chairman

Insulation giant Kingspan saw its profit increase last year on the back of acquisitions.

Trading profit at the Cavan-headquartered company was up 2pc to €508.2m, after the company accounted for the repayment of government Covid-19 supports worldwide.

Acquisitions contributed 7pc to sales growth and 6pc to trading profit growth in the year, according to annual results from the group.

Revenue fell by 2pc to €4.6bn when compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, free cashflow was up 42pc to €479.7m.

In the groups Insulated Panels division sales decreased 4pc due mainly to second quarter lows. There was a “solid” performance with most end markets experiencing recovery in the second half of the year. Europe was “positive” overall, particularly in Germany and France, while the company experienced a “strong” finish to the year in the UK

Insulation Boards sales decreased by 10pc during the year, however this arm of the business improved in the second half of 2020, which was down just 2pc. There was a “strong” performance in Western Europe and good second half recovery in Ireland and the UK, Americas and Australia were ahead of prior year, according to the company.

The company’s Light & Air division saw sales increase 36pc, helped by the acquisition of Colt.

Gene Murtagh, CEO of Kingspan, said: “The company’s financial performance in 2020 was robust, with the deep reduction in activity in April and May partly offset by a strong recovery towards the end of the year.

Continued cost discipline helped us to deliver a small increase in trading profit despite the decline in revenue, and our organic and acquisition-led expansion of the business remains an ongoing focus.”

Kingspan said it will pay a final dividend per share of 20.6 cent.

Looking forward, Mr Murtagh said 2021 had started well.

The company’s performance so far this year has been helped by “the strong backlog of activity from last year. Raw material price inflation is a significant ongoing issue to manage, but sentiment across our end markets is positive.”

Kingspan chairman Eugene Murtagh will step down from the board after the company’s AGM this year, in a move that was first announced by the company last February.

Jost Massenberg, who was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in 2018, will be appointed chairman.

Kingspan is to appoint Éimear Moloney as an independent non-executive director and Paul Murtagh as a non-executive director with effect from April 30.

Ms Moloney was previously a senior investment manager in Zurich Life Assurance (Irl) managing asset allocation and various geographic equity portfolios.

She has a B.A. Accounting and Finance and MSc. Investment and Treasury from DCU.

Ms Moloney is also a non-executive director on the boards of Hostelworld and Yew Grove Reit.

Meanwhile Mr Murtagh, a son of Eugene Murtagh Snr, is the chairman and CEO of Tibidabo Scientific Industries, and was formerly the chairman and CEO of Faxitron Bioptics before it was sold in 2018.

Previously he worked in investment banking mergers and acquisitions at Merrill Lynch in New York and Sydney. He holds a BComm International from UCD, and is a non-executive director of a number of private companies.

Neither Ms Moloney nor Ms Murtagh hold any shares in Kingspan, the company said.

Kingspan’s name has been linked to Grenfell since hearings last year of the inquiry into the fire.

