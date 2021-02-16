Trading profit falls over 10pc at Kerry Group due to Covid-19 impact

Taste and nutrition giant Kerry Group has reported an 11.7pc fall in profit for 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.

The company reported a trading profit of €797.2m in respect of last year, down from €902.7m in 2019, according to annual results from the group.

Kerry’s trading margin declined marginally to 11.5pc from 12.5pc.

Revenue at the Edmond Scanlon-headed group was €6.9bn for 2020, down from €7.2bn in 2019. This decrease of 4pc included a volume decrease of 2.9pc primarily due to the impact of Covid-19, positive pricing of 0.3pc, and an adverse transaction currency impact of 0.1pc, the group said.

The company’s Taste & Nutrition arm reported revenue of €5.8bn down from €6bn the prior year. Kerry said there was a volume decrease of 3pc due to the impact of the pandemic.

Revenue in its Consumer Foods division declined by 2.1pc year-on-year to €1.3bn.

During the year, the group completed three acquisitions at a total consideration of €280m.

Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, said 2020 had been “a truly unique year.”

“There were notable distinctions in business performance by channel. Sustained strong growth was achieved in the retail channel, primarily through growth in authentic cooking, plant-based offerings and health and wellness products,” Mr Scanlon said.

“Performance in our foodservice channel was most significantly impacted in the second quarter, as the introduction of restrictions affected our customers’ operations.”

Looking ahead, in its Taste & Nutrition division Kerry said it sees “strong growth” prospects in the retail channel, with continued recovery in foodservice.

It said the shorter-term impact from Covid-19 will continue through the first three months of this year, where the company is expecting flat to positive volume growth in this quarter. Nonetheless, it has an overall outlook for "strong recovery and good growth in the full year.”

The company said its Consumer Foods business has a good growth outlook supported by continued innovation and brand strength.

Online Editors