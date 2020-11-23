Trading at Total Produce remains positive despite reduced demand from food service

Fresh produce firm Total Produce says trading for the 10 months to October 31 has "remained positive" against the backdrop of Covid-19.

Sales continued to be resilient in its wholesale and retail divisions, offsetting reduced demand from food service, according to a brief trading update from the group.

Sales, adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be slightly ahead of last year.

“The group's strong presence in the global fresh produce industry, the diversity of its operations and products, together with the exceptional response from our people, enables us to meet the challenges,” it said.

Revenue at Total Produce climbed 2pc to €3.1bn in the first half of this year.

Adjusted profit before tax also increased, up 1.7pc to €67.1m, according to interim results for the listed fruit and vegetable importer and distributor, released in August.

Total Produce, which is led by Carl McCann, has also been awarded the Origin Green Gold Standard, which recognises excellence in sustainability practices.





Online Editors