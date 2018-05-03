Trading 'ahead of expectations' at Ireland’s largest hotel operator

Ireland’s largest hotel operator Dalata has said that its trading performance in the first four months of 2018 has been "a little ahead of expectations."

Revenue per available room growth in the group’s Dublin properties has been marginally ahead of the company’s expectations, John Hennessy, chairman of Dalata, said in a trading update ahead of its AGM today.

While revenue per available room in the groups regional Ireland properties is in line with expectations in the four month period. Despite weaker market conditions being reported in the UK, the group said that it was "delighted" to report that it continues to outperform market conditions in terms of revenue per available room growth, with its UK performance also in line with expectations.

Read more: Dalata expects to add 300 new jobs this year "Management is very satisfied with the trading performance of the group's hotel portfolio in the first four months of the year. The outlook for the first six months of the year is positive," Mr Hennessy said. The group, who’s brands include the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels, said that its Maldron Hotel Belfast City opened ahead of schedule in March, and, "the hotel is trading well and most importantly, customer feedback has been very positive."

Meanwhile the additional 106 rooms at Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport will open in the first week of June, while the Maldron Hotel on Dublin’s Kevin Street will open in the first week of July. In addition, the group said that it "remains very encouraged by the quality and number of potential new developments that we are currently reviewing."

"It continues to be a very exciting time for the group and management remains focused on delivering excellent returns for our shareholders," Mr Hennessy concluded.

Online Editors