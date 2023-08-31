Trade union Unite seeking 13pc pay increase for Permanent TSB workers

Entry-level staff have starting salaries of around €27,500, according to a statement from the union

Permanent TSB profit before tax was €267m in 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Trade union Unite, which represents a majority of Permanent TSB workers, is calling for a 13pc pay increase for the bank’s workers next year.

The union said Permanent TSB workers are seeking a pay increase following the bank’s return to profitability last year.

The union is also seeking an extra day’s leave for staff, as well as an increase in maternity and paternity leave to match industry norms.

Profit before tax at the bank was €267m in 2022, up from a loss the prior year.

Underlying profits were €45m in the period, more than double the previous year.

Pre-tax profits rose to €26m in the first half of 2023, the bank reported at the start of August.

Unite also pointed to Permanent TSB’s acquisition of Ulster Bank assets ahead of the bank’s withdrawal from the Irish market.

The broader acquisition was valued at around €6.75bn by Permanent TSB and was completed in July.

Entry-level staff, as well as some call centre personnel, have starting salaries of around €27,500, according to a statement from the union.

“In early August, when announcing the bank’s half-year profits, CEO Eamonn Crowley signalled that PTSB may now be in a position to resume paying dividends,” Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said.

“PTSB’s recovery is thanks to the expertise and commitment of its workforce, and they must be first in line for a real dividend in the form of a cost-of-living pay increase,” she added.

She said staff are seeking a pay rise which reflects the bank’s return to profitability and expected growth.

Unite’s regional officer Jean O’Dowd added that the last pay increase for Permanent TSB staff was negotiated at the beginning of 2022.

“Since then, like other workers, our members have been squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis and have taken a real pay cut of nearly 4pc,” she said.

She pointed to lower paid workers at the bank who have been particularly hard hit by sharp rises in energy and housing costs in recent months.

“Management should be in no doubt regarding our members’ determination to achieve a real pay increase,” she said.