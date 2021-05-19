| 5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Trade union calls for more aid for aviation staff as Aer Lingus cuts jobs

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton is in talks with the State over funds. Photo: Philip Gatward Expand

Close

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton is in talks with the State over funds. Photo: Philip Gatward

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton is in talks with the State over funds. Photo: Philip Gatward

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton is in talks with the State over funds. Photo: Philip Gatward

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Trade union Fórsa said it wants additional income supports for aviation workers after Aer Lingus announced it’s permanently closing its base in Shannon, where 81 cabin crew are based.

The airline said that it had 45 ground staff at Shannon, who “will continue to be laid off”.

Related topics

More On Aer Lingus

Most Watched

Privacy