Tracking Irish companies gives better guide to economic performance – report

Tracking indigenous Irish companies gives a better guide to Ireland’s real economic performance than measuring multinationals, according to new research.

Economists have struggled for years to agree an appropriate measure for Ireland’s wealth because of the distortions the multinational sector has on standard measures like gross domestic product (gdp). Its led to claims of so called “Leprechaun economics” after official data suggested the Irish economy had grown by aquarter in 2015.

In a new report for the ESRI economist John Fitzgerald suggests a truer measure of the economic welfare of those living in Ireland is Net National Product (NNP), derived from a new set of CSO data. The article published by the ESRI today is called ‘Understand ingrecent trends in the Irish economy’.

It uses new and detailed CSO series of figures to provide a picture of economic growth in different sectors each broken down by foreign and domestically owned businesses between 2013 and 2018.

Based on the new CSO information, the contribution to NNP of sectors of the economy is broken down by foreign and domestically owned businesses.

The results indicate that real NNP grew by around 5pc a year between 2013 and 2018. That is far below official numbers for gross national income (GNI) suggest but closer to the real experience on the ground.

“Instead of exceptional and erratic growth rates, as seen in the headline CSO data for GNI, the pattern shown here for NNP is smoother and more plausible,” Prof FitzGerald said.

Foreign firms dominate many measures of the economy, but account for just a fifth of NNP and a quarter of wages paid here. The NNP data highlights how domestic business are also active across more of the economy compared to multinationals that tend to concentrated in sectors like manufacturing and technology.

“These results indicate that,while foreign multinational enterprises make a very valuable contribution to growth, the success of the economy now depends very heavily on the progress of domestic business,” Prof FitzGerald said.

Online Editors