Tourism agency says it needs €6.4m to keep castles open

Shannon Group, a State agency that runs tourism and heritage sites including Bunratty Castle in Co Clare and King John's Castle said it is seeking €6.4m of extra funding from the government to keep the two castles open.

CEO Mary Considine said her agency made a submission seeking funding to the Department of Transport in July and is in daily discussions with government in an attempt to secure the funding to keep the two castles open to the public until June next year.

They are managed as tourist attractions by Shannon Heritage, part of Shannon Group which also runs Shannon Airport. The famous Bunratty Singers entertained US first lady Melania Trump last year.

Trade union Siptu, which represents staff at the two castles, said its members have been told that without extra funding the sites will be closed on August 31st until summer next year.

Other sites run by Shannon Heritage such as Knappogue Castle and Dunguaire Castle in Galway did not reopen at all this year, following the pandemic lockdown.

Dublin attractions run by Shannon Heritage at Malahide Castle and a visitor centre at the GPO remain open.

Bunratty and King John's have suffered badly from the loss of international tourists who are the main audience for Bunratty's medieval banquets in particular.

Mary Considine said domestic tourists had not made up for the lost revenue,

"When the Government brought forward their reopening plan to June 29, staff rallied to assist with getting the sites ready. Despite a major marketing campaign and a slight bounce in domestic visitors it hasn't made-up for the loss of our international customers," she said.

She said the agency will be forced to close during the tourism off season starting in September, unless the extra funding is provided. That would see the two castles closed during the entire period when the Government's staycation tax break scheme to encourage domestic tourism is in operation.

"We urgently await the outcome of that request and in the meantime are exploring all options around the viability of these facilities beyond 2020," Ms Considine said.

The Government yesterday announced measures to tighten Covid restrictions, although they did not go as far as the harsh lockdowns imposed earlier this year.

Irish Independent