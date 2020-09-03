Tour of duty: Deserted airports prove an Absolut disaster for drink sales

Jameson Whiskey and Absolut Vodka owner Pernod Ricard has reported a €1bn impairment after travel shut downs hammered airport duty free sales, including at Dublin Airport.

The group's Irish Distillers business did better. Its Jameson brand proved relatively resilient despite COVID-19, with sales value down 1pc in the financial year. That was helped by strong growth before the pandemic.

The Pernod Ricard impairment was largely due to Absolut Vodka, which accounted for 70pc of the writedown.

Conor McQuaid, chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, said: "Like many others around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our business. We saw growth slow in some markets - and in cases like global travel retail, come to a relative halt in the second half of the year.

"However, despite that, Jameson achieved growth in over 50 markets, including key markets like South Africa, Russia, the UK and Ireland, and experienced solid growth in emerging markets including Nigeria and China."

Pernod Ricard, the world's largest spirits maker after Diageo, said profit from recurring operations fell 13.7pc to €2.26bn in the year ended June 30. That was better then previously estimated, reflecting cost controls and better-than-expected spirits sales to supermarkets in the US and Europe during the most recent fourth quarter.

Irish Independent