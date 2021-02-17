Total Produce to combine with Dole, ending Dublin listing

Total Produce is to combine with Dole Food Company under a newly created, United States-listed firm called Dole plc.

Total has reached the agreement with Castle & Cooke (C&C), which own a 55pc interest in Dole's parent company.

According to analysts at Davy, Total’s transaction consideration for the 55pc interest in Dole equates to $250m.

Total bought a 45pc stake in Dole for $300m (€247m) in July 2018.

Once the transaction has been completed Total Produce will no longer be listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement.

The transaction will simplify the existing structure between the two companies, with the aim of enabling more integration, the realisation of synergies and value creation across the enlarged business, Total said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Total Produce shareholders will receive 82.5pc of shares in the newly created Dole company, with C&C shareholders receiving the remaining shares.

The management of Total and Dole will continue to operate the combined business.

When the integration is complete, Dole will have an estimated combined 2020 revenue of $9.7bn (€8bn), adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of approximately $379m (€312m) and total assets of about $4.5bn (€3.7bn).

This will make Dole the leading fresh produce company in the world, according to today’s statement.

Carl McCann, chairman of Total Produce, said: "I am confident the combined business will open new avenues of value creation for shareholders and pursue innovation in healthy nutrition for our customers worldwide.”

"The combined company will become the largest global player with over 170 years of history in fresh produce in both companies, a highly diversified portfolio, resilient earnings and a strong balance sheet that positions us well for accelerated growth,” he added.

The newly created business will benefit from the strength of the Dole brand to further expand its product offering and pursue mergers and acquisitions in a “fragmented and structurally growing industry,” according to Total.

Dole aims to raise $500m to $700m in primary equity capital to strengthen and de-lever the combined balance sheet.

The newly formed company will be incorporated in Ireland, with its global headquarters in Dublin.

The transaction is subject to approval by Total Produce shareholders as well as regulatory approvals.

Total Produce operates out of 30 countries and serves even more.

It has over 260 facilities including farms, vessels, manufacturing plants, cold storage warehousing and pack-houses.

Online Editors