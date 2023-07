Total gougers… why Dublin hotels could be ruining the reputation of the entire hospitality sector

Hotels in the capital have been regularly blasted for profiteering – now restaurants fear becoming collateral damage as government decides whether to extend the 9pc VAT rate for the sector​​​​​​

The Department of Tourism has said it is worried about 'increasing price spikes' in the hotel sector, with Fáilte Ireland in December publicly warning of the same issue

Paul O'Donoghue Yesterday at 02:00