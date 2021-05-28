Top designer Louise Kennedy turns to Zoom to make Covid sales 

One of Ireland’s best-known designers, Louise Kennedy, turned to Zoom to generate sales during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

In an interview, Ms Kennedy stated that because of the travel ban from North America during the early phase of the pandemic “our US clients embraced ‘Zoom styling sessions’ and quickly we realised how well technology can work.”

Ms Kennedy said: “Zoom calls allowed us to replicate our normal one-to-one in-store personal appointments where we engage directly with a client who likes our personal advisory and sales service. This works very well when you have a close relationship with the client, especially where trust is the key factor in making choices virtually.”

The multi-award winning Ms Kennedy said: “The loyalty of our clients who continued to shop through lockdown was significant and was hugely appreciated.”

Reflecting on the impact Covid-19 had on her business, she said sales had dropped.

“Despite having a strong first quarter last year, understandably March 2020 saw a significant drop in sales.

“But what could have been a very difficult year was aided by our ability and flexibility to adapt the collection quickly, reducing our evening wear offering and increasing our separates and luxe-leisure collections. We focused on the needs of many clients who moved their office life to Zoom meetings mode.”

She said: “Again, we would not be as comfortable now had we not invested in our digital sales offering and I will be forever grateful for this as it absolutely aided our results in 2020.”

On her hopes for the rest of 2021, Ms Kennedy said: “Like everyone, we are extremely cautious and hopeful that we will get a solid run with our stores open over the coming six months.

Ms Kennedy made her comments as new accounts for Signum Ltd show her fashion business recorded post-tax profits of €334,881 in 2019. At the end of 2019, Signum had accumulated profits of €2.82m and the company’s cash funds were €1.82m. Ms Kennedy said that during 2019 the business saw good growth from international markets, especially from the US and UAE.