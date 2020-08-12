Top civil servant warned that €2,500 Covid grants were 'derisory'

The senior civil servant in the Department of Enterprise said the Government's initial bailout for businesses hit by Covid-19 did not provide enough grants or debt write-offs and would put some of them at risk of permanent closure.

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, the secretary general in the Department now led by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, expressed concerns in an email to senior colleagues in the civil service in late April just hours before the outgoing Fine Gael-led government approved an initial set of measures to support businesses hit by the pandemic.

She said the package's focus on providing credit and not grants or write-offs would be viewed as putting too much pressure on businesses to carry their losses and borrow and she said proposals for a restart grant of as little as €2,500 could be viewed as "derisory".

Dr Quinn's views are recorded in an email to a number of secretaries general on April 30, including Martin Fraser (Taoiseach), Derek Moran (Finance), Robert Watt (Public Expenditure) and John McCarthy (Housing), where she was responding to details of a memo being prepared for the then Cabinet. Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys was Business Minister at the time. "We need to consider how this overall package will be received by the business sector. In the main, what is being proposed amounts to a strong blend of loans, forbearance and warehousing, with only a very small grant of €2,500," Dr Quinn wrote. "While all elements are valuable, they will be viewed as putting too much pressure on the business to carry losses and to borrow. It is not strong enough on grants/write-offs and we run the risk that businesses will simply close. As you know, all our research tells us that Irish business are very reluctant to borrow, even pre-Covid." Dr Quinn's email also detailed concerns about ensuring that loan schemes be extended to medium-sized businesses and that the debt terms be up to five years, and not three years. She wrote that commercial rates should be written off rather than warehoused for specific sectors and also argued that the proposed restart grant was too small. "We suggest €5,000," she wrote. "And we should link it to employment and health and safety (PPE) for employers. Bear in mind that average fixed costs for many business at €3,000 per week so we suggested this might be viewed as derisory." Dr Quinn said it was important that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe signal at that time that he was providing support for all businesses and "not just the big players who can afford to borrow". The email was sent the day before the Cabinet approved an initial €6.5bn package of support measures for businesses, including restart grants for businesses of between €2,000 and €10,000 depending on their commercial rates bill for 2019. Amid criticism from businesses, the new Government last month announced that grants of €4,000-€25,000 would be available and eligibility was widened.