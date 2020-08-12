| 14.3°C Dublin

Top civil servant warned that €2,500 Covid grants were 'derisory'

 

Hugh O'Connell

The senior civil servant in the Department of Enterprise said the Government's initial bailout for businesses hit by Covid-19 did not provide enough grants or debt write-offs and would put some of them at risk of permanent closure.

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, the secretary general in the Department now led by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, expressed concerns in an email to senior colleagues in the civil service in late April just hours before the outgoing Fine Gael-led government approved an initial set of measures to support businesses hit by the pandemic.

She said the package's focus on providing credit and not grants or write-offs would be viewed as putting too much pressure on businesses to carry their losses and borrow and she said proposals for a restart grant of as little as €2,500 could be viewed as "derisory".