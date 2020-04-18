| 7.3°C Dublin

Top aviation minds yet to banish clouds of Covid-19 uncertainty

Richard Curran

Ryanair chief executive Michael O&rsquo;Leary has questioned the response of regulators to the global outbreak of Covid-19 Expand

You know you are in totally new economic territory when it becomes apparent that nobody has a clue what is going to happen next with the coronavirus lockdown. 'It will be a V-shaped recovery' said most economic commentators about a month ago. 'It will be the biggest economic fall since the Great Depression' (IMF). 'It will be bigger than the Great Depression but bounce back more quickly' (Goldman Sachs).

'It will be a slow recovery but it could lead to a second economic fall even bigger than the Great Depression' (Economist Intelligence Unit).

Whatever about the dismal science of economics and predictions, people who know and understand their own industries somehow have to make intelligent decisions about how they will get back on track in the months ahead.