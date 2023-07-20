Top 10 manufacturers produced 43pc of all goods in 2022

Top 10 firms produced almost half of all goods in Ireland last year. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe

The top 10 manufacturers made up almost half of all industrial production last year, a further indication of concentration risk in the Irish economy.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows the top 10 firms had combined sales of €57.8bn last year, accounting for 43.8pc of all production in Ireland in 2022.

Their value dwarfs the performance of the more than 5,500 firms included in the CSO data.

Pharmaceutical products were the largest industrial sector in terms of net selling value in 2022, making up 32pc of all sales.

But the sector also saw the largest fall in sales compared to the previous year, down 27.2pc in to €42.3bn, the CSO said on Thursday.

Net selling value is the total amount that manufacturers invoice to customers, excluding VAT but including things like transport or packaging costs.

The value of food sales also fell last year, down 5.6pc to €23.8bn, compared to the previous year.

All other sectors saw an increase in sales compared to 2021.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) recently warned of pharmaceutical sector risks after it was the only major export sector to see a slowdown so far in 2023.

It led the think-tank to slash its predictions for growth in multinational sectors this year, with the domestic economy expected to outpace the rest of the economy as pharma exports slow.

The latest CSO data shows chemical products and electronic equipment saw the largest annual increases in net selling value in 2022, with both sectors rising by 52.5pc.

Paper (up 37.2pc), wood and furniture products (28.5pc) and mining products (26.5pc) were also up significantly in 2022, according to the CSO.

Rubber, metals and machinery also saw double-digit increases in sales, with beverages, textiles and transport equipment seeing less significant, but still positive, results.

The value of all products made in Ireland last year fell by 0.8pc to €132bn, compared to 2021.

“The food, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors combined accounted for 67.4pc of all industrial production activity in Ireland in 2022, compared with 73.8pc in 2021,” said CSO statistician Eamonn Cleary.

“There were 5,542 industrial enterprises included in the survey in 2022, yet the Top 10 industrial enterprises collectively accounted for almost half of the value of all products produced in Ireland.

"The Top 50 industrial enterprises accounted for 72.5pc, or €95.7bn of all industrial production in Ireland in 2022."