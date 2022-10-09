| 10.7°C Dublin

Toner plans towering over financial sector as he kicks off new career

Fearghal O'Connor

Former Ireland and Leinster rugby star Devin Toner, who at 6’11” dominated line-outs for a decade, has started a whole new chapter in the financial services sector.

The towering second row has been appointed head of partnerships at Irish financial planning adviser Pax Financial/AskPaul.ie, which was recently acquired by Fairstone, the UK financial advisers.

