Toner plans towering over financial sector as he kicks off new career

Former Ireland and Leinster rugby star Devin Toner, who at 6’11” dominated line-outs for a decade, has started a whole new chapter in the financial services sector.

The towering second row has been appointed head of partnerships at Irish financial planning adviser Pax Financial/AskPaul.ie, which was recently acquired by Fairstone, the UK financial advisers.

“I’m four weeks in and still learning the business. I’m getting to know all the tax advisers and accountants and my role is all about relationship building,” he told the Sunday Independent.

He is currently studying to become a qualified financial adviser, and expects his role with Pax to evolve over time.

While rugby stars are financially well rewarded, retirement is not generally a financial option after their playing career ends, he said.

“This opportunity came up and I couldn’t let it go. Rugby isn’t like professional soccer. I don’t have millions in the bank. You get paid well and I have a nice house – but I still have a big mortgage, a young family and plenty of bills to pay.

"Rugby is not a job you can retire on – and this was too good an opportunity to pass up.”

Three years ago, when he turned 33, Toner began thinking about life after rugby. “To be honest, I didn’t think about it early enough,” he said.

Other former teammates, such as Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney, had gone the investment and entrepreneur route.

“The opportunity to do that never really came my way, and I never went looking. I was just so focused on my rugby and trying to play well.”

But once he hung up his rugby boots, Pax CEO Paul Merrirman, from whom Toner had sought financial advice, snapped him up.

It is by, his own admission, his first real job – apart from a stint as a builder’s labourer during school.

Toner may have faced-off against some of the most fearsome forwards in world rugby – but he still felt nervous walking in to the office for his first day.

“Starting a new job was intimidating in its own way. I’m quite self confident, but you still have to get to know how the place works. But everyone has been very welcoming. It’s been great.”