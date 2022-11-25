Tommy Kelly’s ESW targets annual revenue of €5bn

Dublin-based e-commerce giant ESW is targeting annual revenue of €5bn by 2026-2027 as it consolidates acquisitions and plans for significant further growth.

Accounts just filed show that turnover for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased by over €271m to €1.24bn. That’s on track to hit approximately €1.5bn this year, the company said.

ESW works with retailers across the world, such as Nike and Calvin Klein, to help them localise their websites for about 200 markets.

Its technology helps to handle a range of services for clients, from online ordering and buying to dealing with taxes and tariffs, to delivery, returns, fraud protection and data security.

Earnings (Ebitda) increased to €41m and profit after tax for the year was €22.9m.

ESW is headed by founder Tommy Kelly, who stayed on as chief executive of ESW after last year selling his remaining stake in the business in a deal that valued the venture, based in Swords, Co Dublin, at around €1bn

Commenting on ESW’s latest numbers, Mr Kelly said growth before, during and post-Covid had shown no sign of abating.

“We have seen a continuation of robust growth in 2022 and are on track to deliver full year revenues of approximately €1.5bn. We continue to hire talent in Ireland and overseas which we see as critical in scaling to a €5bn business over the coming years,” he said.

ESW was formerly eShopWorld is now owned by Asendia, a joint venture between units of France’s La Poste and Switzerland’s La Poste Suisse. Asendia has been a shareholder since 2013 and had raised its stake in the business to 50.1pc in 2017.

The price was not disclosed but a valuation of at least €1bn is thought likely.

A bolt-on deal earlier this year has added Los Angeles-based Scalefast to the business. That deal took staff numbers from 650 to 1,000 and added clients including including DKNY, Charlotte Tilbury, BCBG, Aspinal of London, and The Webster

Now in his 60s, Mr Kelly has emerged as one of Ireland’s most dynamic technology entrepreneurs.

He established ESW a decade ago after leading TwoWay Vanguard, which was one of Ireland’s biggest transportation groups. He had founded that business with his brother in 1998 and sold it in 2006 to Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex.

Since selling his stake in ESW he has made some significant investments: buying Sherry FitzGerald estate agents in a deal understood to be worth around €50m and leading a €21m funding round for Dublin-based IT security company CWSI, as well as leading a €17m investment in the Gym+Coffee lifestyle fashion brand.

