Tom O'Mahony to leave Origin Enterprises after 35 years

Tom O'Mahony is to leave Origin Enterprises after 35 years at the agri-services company.

For the last 13 years Mr O’Mahony has been at the helm of the business in the chief executive role.

He will be succeeded by Sean Coyle, Origin’s chief financial officer, effective from the start of next month.

Rose Hynes, chair of Origin, today thanked Mr O’Mahony for this “dedication, commitment and leadership of Origin over the past 13 years.”

“Tom joined the business in 1985 and has made an invaluable contribution during his 35 years with the group. He has been a driving force behind the growth and development of Origin to become an international agri-services business. We wish him well for the future.”

Origin will now commence the search for a new CFO and announce an appointment in due course.

Upon his appointment as CFO of Origin in 2018, Mr Coyle also joined the board of Origin.

The former group finance director and MD of the Supply Chain Division of UDG Healthcare has previously served as CFO and executive director at Aer Lingus and before that, held senior management positions at Ryanair.

Commenting on his departure Mr O’Mahony said: "After 35 years at Origin and the last 13 as group CEO, it is an appropriate time for change. I am delighted that Sean has been appointed as Group CEO.

Sean combines the necessary leadership qualities with a strong intellectual capacity and a clear communication style to bring the group through its next phase of growth and development. I am very proud of the organisation we have built and the strength of its people, and leadership teams.”

