Toast to create 100 jobs in new Dublin office

Restaurant management platform Toast plans to create 100 jobs this year as it opens its new office in St Stephen’s Green in Dublin.

The company, which is headquartered in Boston, provides software and financial technology solutions to help them run their business across sales, marketing, loyalty, delivery and management.

Launched in 2012, it currently employs over 3,000 people across the United States, the UK, Ireland, Canada and India.

It first opened a technology and product development centre in Dublin in 2017.

The new Irish jobs will be created across several functions, including software development, sales and customer support.

“Toast originally chose to invest in Ireland largely for its concentration of high level technical capability,” said senior vice president of engineering Robert McGarry, who also leads the company’s operations in Ireland.

“Over the last several years, we’ve come to reap so many more benefits from our strategic investment here–ease of collaboration with other Toast teams, Irish hospitality, and more.”

“It shows that Ireland continues to be a location of choice for FDI thanks to the large pool of highly skilled workforce we have and can attract,” said Minister of State Damien English.

“The concept of a one stop shop for restaurants to manage all their digital needs shows great innovation and I’ve no doubt it will be welcomed by many companies in the industry.”