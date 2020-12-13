Tipperary hurler aims to score with whiskey

Former Tipperary hurling star John O’Brien has carried on a century-old family tradition of bottling whiskey

John O'Brien, a former Tipperary hurling star and two-time All-Ireland winner, has launched a small batch of premium blended whiskey.

O'Brien, whose company Fortwilliam Spirits is supported by Enterprise Ireland, said his initial launch plans had been hit by Covid-19.

Jim Mac Irish Whiskey was originally intended for international markets but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The grain and malt blend whiskey will now be available in Ireland just in time for Christmas.

"Launching Jim Mac Whiskey in 2020 has brought its own unique challenges but with the renewed focus on supporting small Irish businesses, we have been thrilled with the response so far for this special drink," O'Brien said.

Jim Mac Irish Whiskey is a premium blended Irish whiskey, using grain that has been matured in first fill American bourbon casks.

It is named after O'Brien's uncle, Jim McDonnell, who is from Gortagarry, Co Tipperary, and whose pub is known locally as 'The Shop'.

The whiskey is produced in association with an award-winning Irish distillery, but O'Brien aims to build a distillery close to Jim Mac's pub in the shadow of the Devil's Bit mountain in Gortagarry.

Jim Mac Whiskey can be purchased at irishmalts.com, celticwhiskeyshop.com and selected off-licences nationwide.

Sunday Indo Business