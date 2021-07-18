| 16.3°C Dublin

Timber to remain scarce, as Dept of Agriculture struggles with two-year backlog of forestry licences

Timber prices have risen sharply since the construction industry returned from lockdown Expand

Timber prices have risen sharply since the construction industry returned from lockdown

Fearghal O'Connor

Forestry licences are taking almost two years to process, even as a timber shortage continues to drive up prices of construction materials, new figures reveal.

Data from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the licensing body for all commercial forestry activity in the country, shows that 40 licences were issued for afforestation projects in June.

Another 58 licences were issued for forest road projects, and 317 licences were granted for tree felling.

