TikTok, the social media app that is surging in popularity with teens and young adults, is to establish a new European base in Dublin with 100 people.

TikTok to create 100 jobs as it opens new European hub in Dublin

The company’s ‘Emea trust and safety hub’ is to be headed up by Facebook’s Dublin-based head of community operations, Cormac Keenan.

Mr Keenan is expected to become the company’s liaison with Irish and European regulators, including the new Online Safety Commission proposed by the government.

TikTok, which has almost 1bn users and is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, is not making the Dublin office an official European headquarters, with London set to remain the platform’s second biggest global office, behind Los Angeles.

TikTok’s Dublin office will remain in WeWork’s Harcourt Road premises. It also operates from a WeWork facility in London.

The Dublin office will become TikTok’s third global ‘trust and safety hub’, after San Francisco and Singapore.

An Ipsos MRBI survey this week put TikTok as the fastest-growing social network in Ireland, with 6pc of all adults using it, up from 2pc six months ago. However, it is most popular with teenagers, with some surveys claiming that it is installed on the phones of over a third of Irish teens.

TikTok was the second-most downloaded app in the US app store last year, with similar rates of adoption in Europe.

Earlier this month, the platform was discovered to have a security flaw that could redirect users to a malicious website.

However, the company has said that no TikTik user accounts were breached or attacked through the flaw.

TikTok has also courted controversy in recent months with accusations of censorship over Hong Kong protests against a Chinese security crackdown.

“For people to feel comfortable expressing themselves, they must feel safe,” said Alex Zhu, president of TikTok. “The establishment of this new EMEA hub in Dublin and Cormac's appointment is part of our ongoing commitment to prioritise user safety by continuously strengthening the policies, technologies and strategies that both facilitate freedom of creative expression and protect users from harm. This hub, under Cormac's leadership, will shape a more localised content policy approach that aligns with the values, standards and norms of our key markets across the region."

Cormac Keenan said: "TikTok is a totally unique content platform. I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead this new hub and shape a more locally-relevant content policy approach that helps our community to continue to feel as comfortable as possible expressing themselves to the full."

Keenan joined Facebook in 2010 from Google, where had worked since 2003. He rose to become the company’s head of community operations, working from Facebook’s international headquarters in Dublin.

Online Editors