TikTok signs deal to lease Tropical Fruit Warehouse in Dublin docklands

TikTok has signed a deal for new office space in Dublin

TikTok has agreed to lease the entire Tropical Fruit Warehouse office development in the Dublin docklands from Iput Real Estate.

TikTok will occupy the development on a long-term lease, according to property investor Iput, the largest owner of Dublin office space.

The Tropical Fruit Warehouse development is a 85,000 sq ft six storey development. It is also the last remaining warehouse on the quays, dating back to 1892. Originally used for the importation of tropical fruit into Ireland, the development now features the restored warehouse building, as well as two new office floors.

“The letting of the Tropical Fruit Warehouse demonstrates that the demand from global occupiers for high-quality, sustainable office space in Dublin remains resilient,” said Iput real estate chief executive Niall Gaffney.

TikTok unveiled plans to add 1,000 new jobs to its Dublin operations in June. The move from the social media giant is expected to bring the company’s total employment in Ireland to over 3,000 people.

The company signed a long-term lease last year for another Dublin office space located in Grand Canal Dock. The Sorting Office development has space for up to 2,000 employees.

Earlier this month, ReactNews reported that plans by the social media to rent another office space on Sir John Rogerson’s Quays in the Docklands had ground to a halt. The 180,000 sq ft development was relaunched for lease as TikTok ended talks.