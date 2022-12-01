TikTok recommendations are upending book sales as army of young readers hit shelves

It’s easy to dismiss social media apps as idiot culture, TikTok perhaps more even that its rivals. But the home of silly dance clips and lip sync videos is becoming a powerful driver of books sales, with reviews sending gangs of teens out of the digital cloud and back into shops.

No-one can predict what the next ‘BookTok’ hit will be but the effect of a popular recommendation, on a new or long-published title, is dramatic, Dubray Books managing director Maria Dickenson says.

“That has been phenomenal this year, it really has been the strongest driver of sales for us,” she says.

We meet in the café located at the top floor of Dubray’s Grafton Street store on a Wednesday morning, overlooking the gathering groups of shoppers below.

The mood inside the store itself is more akin to that of a library or church. Customers peruse the store’s offerings in respectful silence, worshipping at the altar of the ‘buy one, get one half price’ titles or chatting quietly to staff members.

“[TikTok] really brought in the teenage market,” Dickenson says.

“I was talking actually to the manager here and a gaggle of girls came in – 10 of them – they all bought the same book. It’s not like they bought one to share.

“They had to read it at the same time and have the experience,” she adds.

BookTok, as it has become known, is an online community populated by a series of creators from all over the globe who review books and then discuss their favourite characters and plot twists on the app.

Something will suddenly take off out of nowhere

As BookTok’s foundations are built on personal recommendations, it is not just the most recently published books that quickly garner a fanbase.

Videos shared by the BookTok hashtag on the app now have over 92 billion views. Colleen Hoover’s romance It Ends With Us, which was first published in 2016, has now spent 81 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list following its rediscovery on TikTok during the pandemic

“One thing that’s interesting about it though is it’s quite hard to predict, because it’s very organic,” Dickenson says.

“There are BookTokers but they’re very much promoting what they like. There’s very little kind of corporate or, you know, publishing guidance in there. Something will suddenly take off out of nowhere.”

When Dubray takes note of a potential BookTok favourite emerging here, it needs to act swiftly to get titles in stock.

In fact, demand for books recommended on the app has grown to be such a juggernaut in the literary world that bookshops, including Dubray, have dedicated whole sections of the store to books that have commanded readers’ attention on TikTok.

This ferocious appetite to snap up the latest trending title, which can range from fantasy to romance to poetry, is what Dickenson believes will be key to introducing reading to a younger, tech savvy-generation, a 2022 version of the wave of demand for Twilight or the Hunger Games over 10 years ago.

“I started off in libraries,” Dickenson says. She first studied in the UK before working in Trinity College and then completing her master’s degree in UCD.

“Then I started working in Eason after that, actually as a sales rep for their wholesale business,” she recalls. At that time, Dickenson was selling books into her future employer, Dubray, as well as a number of smaller independent stores.

She then moved into a buyer role at Eason before taking the top job at Dubray, a post she has held for eight years.

“It was quite the change because my roles then had been very much kind of product-focused,” she says. “This is much more of a management job, so the books are a very important part of it but there’s all the HR and the finance and so on.”

For Dickenson, 2020 marked a year of transition for the business – and not solely due to the pandemic.

In early March of that year, the business was acquired by fellow Irish retailer Eason. Originally founded by Helen Clear in 1973, the business was owned at that time by Helen’s daughter, Gemma Barry.

Dubray still operates as a separate brand and there have been no changes to any of its outlets.

“It’s a very comfortable relationship,” Dickenson tells me. “I used to work for Eason so I know the team there. They made it clear from the outset that they are very different models and two very different businesses.

“The intention was not to change that but to support it and let it grow.”

Both the company’s sales and store estate have shown clear signs of this growth since the first year of the pandemic.

For the year ended January 30, 2022, Dubray posted an after-tax profit of €1m, up from €0.7m reported prior to the acquisition.

Sales were around €10m for the same period, while stores were closed for the first few months of the year due to Covid restrictions.

“We’ve invested very heavily in our website,” Dickenson says.

“It was more of a customer service centre [in 2020].”

People read an awful lot more during lockdown

Now online sales would represent around 7pc to 8pc of total turnover, according to Dickenson.

“A lot of new customers came along as well,” she adds. “People read an awful lot more during lockdown – there’s nothing like a book for diverting yourself and taking yourself away from the worries of the world.”

While books sales went “through the roof” during spells of lockdown, Dickenson was conscious that demand could fade when pubs and cinemas welcomed back pandemic bookworms.

However, since 2020, the company has opened a further three stores in Dundrum and Henry Street in Dublin, as well as the company’s first in Cork.

“We’re really heartened by the response to the stores we have opened so far,” Dickenson says.

Now, as the cost-of-living crisis bites and consumers slash spending, Dickenson says she is “reasonably optimistic” that book sales will maintain momentum.

“Historically, people might be a little more careful,” she explains, pointing to previous periods of economic slowdown.

“It does impact without a doubt, but less so than other discretionary spending areas.”

One challenge that is impacting book prices at present is the soaring cost of paper. At the moment, there is not enough supply to meet demand, while energy costs rocket.

“The paper has been a real challenge since the start of Covid for environmental reasons and so on,” she says.

“If you look at the general curve of price rises over the past 15, 20 years for books, it’s an infinitesimal increase compared to the general cost of living.”

Dubray is guided on retail price by publishers who are now facing tougher decisions, such as reducing the output of illustrated or coffee table books, due to these rising input costs.

The Irish titles tend to rise to the top of the charts

“I suppose that is a bit of a risk there, but it certainly hasn’t impacted on our operations,” she adds, pointing to a book-lined wall.

Dickenson says she’d like to see the business continue to grow into new locations in 2023, a year that will see the bookseller celebrate 50 years of operations.

“Finding the right place is a challenge,” she says.

“There are a lot of bookshops in the country so finding the right spot in the right market – you always have to do your research there.”

The bookseller will also see its first restriction-free festive season since 2019.

“We haven’t had one of those Christmases where you’re fighting through customers with a pile of books to get to the till,” Dickenson said.

"Irish people love to buy Irish books at Christmas."










