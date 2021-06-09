Three of ‘Davy 16’ deny being members of controversial partnership

Three of the so-called ‘Davy 16’ dispute being members of the partnership being sued by property developer Paddy Kearney over a controversial bond deal.

The Belfast businessman is suing J&E Davy and individual members of what was known as the O’Connell Partnership (OCP).

But the Commercial Court has heard three alleged members of the OCP, former Davy bond traders Barry Murphy, Eamon Reilly and Stephen Lyons, deny being members of the partnership.

In his proceedings, Mr Kearney claims that when he used Davy to sell his Anglo Irish Bank bonds in 2014 to the OCP, he was informed the group was an independent client of Davy.

It later transpired the OCP was made up of what the Central Bank described as a “consortium” of 16 Davy staff at the time of the sale.

Mr Kearney said he only learned of this concealment when Davy was fined €4.1m by the Central Bank earlier this year for breaching market rules in relation to a transaction involving the stockbroker's own staff.

He is seeking damages, alleging the bonds were sold at an undervalue, depriving him and his firm Kilmona Holdings Ltd of the best price, and that Davy made a windfall profit of €25m from the sale.

Thirteen members of the OCP were identified in court last month, while Mr Justice David Barniville made orders joining Mr Murphy, Mr Reilly and Mr Lyons as defendants last Friday.

When the matter returned to court today, Mr Justice Barniville heard the three men had separate legal representation to the 13 others previously identified.

Barrister Padraic Lyons, for the trio, said: “My clients’ position is they are not members of a partnership called the O’Connell Partnership.”

Mr Lyons said this was an issue that could be litigated in the proceedings and that he wished to reserve his position on the possibility of bringing a motion in relation to their “alleged membership of the partnership”.

Mr Justice Barniville gave Mr Lyons liberty apply to the court in the event he wishes to bring any such motion.

The court heard Davy, the group of 13 and the group of three had given undertakings in relation to the preservation of documentation.

The judge said that if there were any motions for discovery in the case, these were to be made returnable to a date in January next year. Any directions motion would be adjourned to the same date, he said.

The three former bond traders are being represented by Daniel Spring & Company, while the group of 13 is being represented by Meagher Solicitors.

The thirteen include former Davy group chief executive Tony Garry, former deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin, former head of bonds Barry Nangle and former fixed income specialist Tony O'Connor.

The others are Bryan McKiernan, David Smith, Anthony Childs, Fiona Howard, Barry King, Pat Lyster, Joseph McGinley, Donal O’Mahony and Finbarr Quinlan.

At a previous hearing, counsel for the 13, Marcus Dowling SC, said the consortium entered into a transaction to purchase the bonds from Mr Kearney on terms which were clearly communicated to and accepted by the developer.

He said that as far as its members were concerned they should not be party to the proceedings and the claims against them were “opportunistic and without merit”.

An affidavit filed by Davy’s head of client engagement Tom Potter said an advisor to Mr Kearney confirmed in a letter in 2015 that the developer had been aware the OCP was a group of employees at Davy.

Mr Kearney previously sued Davy in connection with they bond sale in 2015, alleging they were sold at an undervalue. Those proceedings were settled the following year for €1,125,000.

But Mr Kearney says had he known then what he knows now he would have refused to compromise that case.

He is seeking damages or reimbursement and the setting aside of the settlement of the previous proceedings.