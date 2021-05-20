Three of the banks appointed to act for the NTMA as primary dealers in Irish government bonds were part of a cartel that swapped commercially sensitive information on bond prices and deals on European government bonds, including during the financial crisis, the European Competition Commission has found.

The news comes just weeks after the NTMA sacked Davy as a primary dealer over its role in the Davy 16 bond scandal.

The European Commission said on Thursday that Bank of America, Natixis, Nomura, RBS (now NatWest), UBS, UniCredit and WestLB (now Portigon) breached EU antitrust rules through the participation of a group of traders in a cartel in the primary and secondary market for European government bonds.

Three of those banks: Bank of America, NatWest and Nomura are among the 14 remaining primary dealers in Irish government bonds, a sought after and lucrative appointment to help manage and selling billions of euro in government bonds.

Read More

Fines totalling € 371m have been imposed on Nomura, UBS and UniCredit. NatWest was not fined as it revealed the cartel to the Commission. Bank of America and Natixis are not fined either because their infringement falls outside the limitation period for imposition of fines, the Commission said.

The Commission said that between 2007 and 2011 the seven investment banks participated in a cartel through a group of traders working on their European Government Bond desks and operating in a closed circle of trust.

These traders were in regular contact with each other mainly in multilateral chatrooms on Bloomberg terminals. In these chatrooms, the relevant traders exchanged commercially sensitive information.

They informed and updated each other on their prices and volumes offered in the run up to the auctions and the prices shown to their customers or to the market in general. They discussed and provided each other with recurring updates on their bidding strategy in the run up to the auctions of the Eurozone Member States when issuing Euro denominated bonds on the primary market, and on trading parameters on the secondary market.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said: “A well-functioning European Government Bonds market is paramount both for the Eurozone Member States issuing these bonds to generate liquidity and the investors buying and trading them. Our decision against Bank of America, Natixis, Nomura, RBS, UBS, UniCredit and WestLB sends a clear message that the Commission will not tolerate any kind of collusive behavior. It is unacceptable, that in the middle of the financial crisis, when many financial institutions had to be rescued by public funding these investment banks colluded in this market at the expense of EU Member States.”