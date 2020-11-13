Three Irish people appointed partners at leading investment bank Goldman Sachs

THREE Irish people have been appointed as partners at leading global investment bank Goldman Sachs.

They include Mayo-born Richard Chambers, who will have responsibility for global markets at the investment house in New York.

Partners lead the firm that employs about 38,000 people.

Mr Chambers, who is from Newport, is currently a managing director and is the global head of repo trading and global co-head of the short macro trading joint venture at Goldman.

He represents Goldman Sachs as a member of the Alternative Reference Rate Committee, which is a group of private-market participants convened by the Federal Reserve Board to transition from US dollar Libor to a more robust reference rate.

He earned a BSc in financial mathematics and economics from NUI, Galway, in 2005 and an MSc Finance from Warwick Business School in 2006.

Married to Irish-born corporate solicitor Lyndsey Falconer, Mr Chambers is the son of former senator and county councillor Frank Chambers and the proprietor of the Blue Bicycle tea rooms in Newport Phil Chambers.

Engineer Orla Dunne has been appointed a partner in London.

Ms Dunne, who is from Dublin, is currently global head of foundational infrastructure at Goldman Sachs.

She joined Goldman Sachs in 2000 as a vice-president in the technology division and has

held a variety of roles during her tenure including global co-head of engineering

deployment. She was named managing director in 2009.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms Dunne worked at UBS and Morgan Stanley in both software engineering and infrastructure roles. She studied at UCD.

Appointed partner, investment banking London, is John Brennan.

He is currently managing director in the financial institutions group in investment banking in Goldman Sachs, where he executes mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and restructuring

transactions for banks, insurers and asset management companies across Europe.

He joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 as an associate and was named managing director in 2011. Prior to joining the firm, Mr Dunne worked at JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.

Mr Dunne was born in Dublin. He attended Rockwel College in Tipperary.

He earned a BCIT in International Commerce and German from UCD and an MSc in finance from the Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business.

Almost half of the new partners are women and ethnic minorities.

This is seen as a bid to lessen the dominance of white men at one of Wall Street’s most banks.

Goldman named 60 new partners this week.

This is below the number it typically names.

Goldman’s partnership comes with a $1m salary, and is seen as an exclusive club even as numbers have swelled to around 450.

