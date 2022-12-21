Three Ireland to increase minimum pay rate by 17pc

Three Ireland has unveiled plans for a minimum pay rate increase of 17.4pc for employees.

The move comes as the company aims to pay a “living wage” of €13.85 per hour following recommendations from the Living Wage Technical Group.

The pay hike, which will come into effect from the start of next year, will apply to all employees on €23,000.

This group, who mainly work in the company’s retail and customer service divisions, will see wages rise to €27,000 in 2023.

Three will also make a one-off €500 payment to employees across the business earning €35,000 or below as a result of the cost-of-living crisis. This will be given in the form of a One4All voucher, according to the business.

Three currently employs 1,400 people in Ireland.

“Our people are central to our success and we have a responsibility to support them,” Three Ireland and UK chief people officer Mark Redmond said.

"In recognition of this and of the incredible work our people do, we are pleased to commit to the hourly rate of €13.85 as recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group for 2023,”

He added that this pay rate increases marks a 35pc increase from the 2021 hourly rate of €10.20.

The Living Wage Technical Group, which was established in 2014, tracks changes in living costs to calculate an hourly rate which provides a “socially acceptable standard of living”.

The group is supported by a number of charities, trade union and educational institutions.

The updated hourly figure of €13.85 for 2023 represents a 7pc increase from €12.90 which was recommended by the group last year.