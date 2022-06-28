Three Ireland to create 175 jobs in Limerick over next 4 years

Three has unveiled plans to expand its operations at its customer support centre in Limerick, creating 175 jobs over the next four years.

The employment drive comes as the Irish office begins to export its services to Three UK business customers for the first time.

The new positions will also bring the workforce in the Limerick location to 570 people.

The centre in Castletroy was originally established over 20 years ago and now employs almost 400 people. The support centre currently advises international clients on services including Internet of Things (IoT), ICT products and cost management.

According to Three, the team also manages 1.4 million customer calls per year.

The roles will be created in the customer care, team leaders, operations and management divisions, with both full-time and part-time roles available.

“This expansion of operations in our award-winning Limerick Customer Experience Centre demonstrates the strength of Three’s customer service in Ireland and we are very excited to build on the high standard of talent we have,” said Three UK and Ireland chief executive Robert Finnegan.

Three currently holds a 40.6pc market share in Ireland, with around 3.3 million customers as of March 2022. The company currently has over 1300 employees across Ireland. It also operates 60 stores