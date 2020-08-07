Three Ireland revenues flat in first half as its average spend per user declines

Three Ireland, like Vodafone and smaller rival Eir, operates its own mast network. Photo: PA

REVENUES for mobile telecoms firm Three Ireland slipped to €294m in the first six months of the year as the number of customers surged but their spending per head fell.

Three Ireland gained 100,000 customers from a year ago to reach 2.4 million, bringing it close to overtaking Vodafone as the top retail provider of mobile communications in Ireland.

Its offering of 'all you can eat data' packages - which have had usage caps removed during the Covid-19 crisis - drove subscriptions higher. More existing customers also shifted to monthly contracts from 'pay as you go' options.

Customers on average spent 5pc less than a year ago - equivalent to €18.66 each. The two-thirds of customers on monthly contracts paid €20.60 on average, the less data-intensive 'pay as you go' customers just €15.31.

Revenues were marginally lower than the €296m recorded for the first half of 2019.

However, cost efficiencies and the strong growth in customers meant Three Ireland saw its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rise by 8pc to €106m versus the first six months of 2019.

Three Ireland also invested €72m in its network here as it shifted bandwidth resources from urban areas to commuter towns, where the surge in working from home as well as extra hours streaming video entertainment, browsing the web and playing online games helped to drive data consumption 54pc higher than a year ago.

The firm still is working on launching 5G services here, more than six months after Three UK started to roll out the new high-speed standard in more than 100 British cities and towns. Unlike its UK partner, the Irish unit has no exposure to 5G equipment supplies from China's Huawei which is the target of US-led claims it facilitates Chinese state spying.

Three's 5G infrastructure here is being supplied entirely by Sweden's Ericsson.

Three Ireland, like Vodafone and smaller rival Eir, operates its own mast network. Some of its signal capacity is rented to competitors Tesco Mobile, Virgin, LycaMobile and 48.

Three Ireland's results were published yesterday within the mammoth mid-year earnings statement of its Hong Kong-based parent, CK Hutchison.

Hutchison - a conglomerate with stakes in ports, retail, infrastructure and energy as well as telecoms - introduced its Three mobile brand here in 2005 via a subsidiary called 3 Group Europe. It bought Telefonica's O2 Ireland for €780m in 2014 and later merged it with Three Ireland.

Irish Independent