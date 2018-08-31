Homebase has decided to close three of its Irish stores as part of a rescue plan to save the DIY chain from collapse.

Three Homebase stores in Ireland to close in coming months

Homebase won approval today from creditors who overwhelmingly voted to close 42 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Two stores in Dublin – at Fonthill and at Naas Road – will close, as will an outlet in Limerick. The closures will leave dozens of staff members out of work.

Homebase has a total of 11 outlets in Ireland that employ about 380 full and part-time staff.

The chief executive of Homebase said the company voluntary arrangement (CVA) would help turn the business around and return it to profitability.

The stores are set to close between the end of this year and early 2019.

Damian McGloughlin, CEO of Homebase, said: "We are pleased that an overwhelming majority of our creditors, including such a proportion of landlords, have supported the plans laid out in the CVA.

"We now have the platform to turn the business around and return to profitability. This has been a difficult time for many of our team members and I am very grateful for their continued support and hard work.

"We can look to the future with great confidence, and we will be working closely with our suppliers to capitalise on the opportunities we see in the home improvement market in the UK and Ireland," he said.

Homebase was ditched this year by its then Australian owner Wesfarmers, which had acquired the chain in 2016 for £340m (€380.6m).

The disastrous move into the UK market by Wesfarmers saw it sell the chain for just £1 to Hilco Capital.

Online Editors