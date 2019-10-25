THOUSANDS of people were shocked to discover their wages did not go into their Ulster Bank accounts today after a hitch delayed the transfer of electronic payments.

Thousands of Ulster Bank customers miss out on payday wages due to 'transfer hitch'

This is now happening on a regular basis with banks in this country in the lead-up to bank holidays.

Ulster Bank said in a statement on Twitter: "We’re experiencing delays applying credits to some customers’ accounts, which we’re working to fix urgently. Sorry if this is causing you problems.

"We'll post an update once we have more information. If you need help send us a private message or message us securely in our app."

The bank was unable to say how many account holders have been impacted, but it insisted that not all customers have been hit by the technical glitch.

The bank said no customer will be left out of pocket and emergency cash is available for Ulster Bank customers via branch and on the phoneline 1850 424 365.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty TD called on Ulster Bank to identify the number of customers who have been affected by delayed credit payments to their customers’ accounts.

He demanded the bank provide immediate emergency payments for customers who haven’t received their salary payments and face the prospect of penalties due to unpaid debit payments and standing orders.

The bank has been fined €3.5m in the past for its failure to operate its electronic payment system. Its system totally broke down in 2012.

Recently it emerged it was unable to process so-called negative interest rates on corporate accounts because of limitations of its IT systems.

