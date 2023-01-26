| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Thousands of planned apartments ‘will never get built’

  • Backlog of planning decisions at An Bord Pleanála ‘unacceptable’
  • Work yet to start on 29,000 units with planning permission
The report from the consultancy firm shows that of the almost 29,000 SHD units where construction has not yet commenced, a third, or almost 9,700, are for regional apartments 'which are simply not viable'. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

The report from the consultancy firm shows that of the almost 29,000 SHD units where construction has not yet commenced, a third, or almost 9,700, are for regional apartments 'which are simply not viable'. Photo: Getty Images

The report from the consultancy firm shows that of the almost 29,000 SHD units where construction has not yet commenced, a third, or almost 9,700, are for regional apartments 'which are simply not viable'. Photo: Getty Images

The report from the consultancy firm shows that of the almost 29,000 SHD units where construction has not yet commenced, a third, or almost 9,700, are for regional apartments 'which are simply not viable'. Photo: Getty Images

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Thousands of apartments outside Dublin that have planning permission will probably never be built because they’re not financially viable, according to a report published on Thursday morning.

It reveals that of the 103,000 housing units granted permission across the country between 2018 and 2022 under the now defunct fast-track strategic housing development (SHD) legislation, work on almost 29,000 of them has not commenced.

Most Watched

Privacy