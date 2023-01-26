Thousands of planned apartments ‘will never get built’

Thousands of apartments outside Dublin that have planning permission will probably never be built because they’re not financially viable, according to a report published on Thursday morning.

It reveals that of the 103,000 housing units granted permission across the country between 2018 and 2022 under the now defunct fast-track strategic housing development (SHD) legislation, work on almost 29,000 of them has not commenced.

The stark assessment comes as many potential homebuyers remain locked out of the market after prices spiralled in recent years.

A slowdown in the number of housing construction starts also threatens to strangle supply at a time when there remains strong demand for properties.

A backlog of planning decisions at the embattled An Bord Pleanála is also a concern.

The Mitchell McDermott Annual Construction Sector Report reveals the hurdles facing apartment construction outside the capital.

The report from the consultancy firm shows that of the almost 29,000 SHD units where construction has not yet commenced, a third, or almost 9,700, are for regional apartments “which are simply not viable”.

Paul Mitchell, one of the authors of the report, said that while some commentary had suggested these units were not being commenced due to land hoarding, their findings suggest otherwise.

“Our analysis found the issue surrounding non-commencements is not clear-cut, but viability features front and centre,” he said. “Thirty-three per cent of these developments related to regional apartments which are simply not viable.”

He added: “Another 17pc haven’t proceeded due to viability challenges. In 17pc of cases the site was sold while in a further 10pc of cases permission had only recently been granted.”

The report also found that the construction costs of a two-bed mid-range apartment increased by 9.6pc, or between €21,000 to €25,000 last year. It said the total development cost of a mid-range suburban two-bedroom apartment is now more than €460,000.

“Affordable finance rates and a guaranteed buyer or buyers are a pre-requisite to any developer starting an apartment development. If these elements are not in place, supply will not be forthcoming,” according to Mr Mitchell.

The report notes that of the SHD applications last year, An Bord Pleanála has yet to decide on almost 60pc of them, representing nearly 29,000 housing units.

“Everyone knows the Bord has had its issues this year but to have so many units delayed amid a housing crisis is unacceptable,” said Mr Mitchell. “You would imagine this backlog could easily be addressed by drafting in additional temporary resources from private practice here or from the UK and we believe this should be done straightaway.”

Davy Stockbrokers is forecasting that home prices will rise 4pc this year. A “key uncertainty” in its prediction, it said, is how quickly homebuyers take on extra debt now that Central Bank mortgage lending rules have been relaxed.

From this month, first-time buyers can borrow up to four times their gross income. Second-time and subsequent buyers continue to be limited to 3.5 times their income.

The Central Bank thinks the new rules will add 8pc to home price inflation over three years. But Davy Stockbrokers thinks that given the “intense competition” among prospective homebuyers, the rise in prices could occur over a shorter time.