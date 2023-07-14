Thorntons Waste must divest some local collection routes to close City Bin deal

Thorntons is owned by brothers Paul and Shane Thornton and has been active in Ireland’s waste sector for 45 years

A takeover of The City Bin Co by rival Thorntons Recycling has been approved by competition regulators but subject to conditions, and the competition authority said it believes the waste collection sector needs its own regulator.

The Thorntons takeover has been in the works for more than a year. While it has now been cleared, to close a key condition imposed by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is a commitment to divest certain numbers of domestic waste customers in parts of Dublin to an alternative buyer in order to ensure competition.

The purchaser will be subject to the CCPC’s approval. An independent monitoring trustee is to be appointed to ensure compliance with these commitments.

The deal was announced in July last year but only notified to the CCPC in December. It opted in May this year for a more comprehensive so-called Phase 2 review of the purchase after concluding it might lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the market.

The CCPC then identified potential competition concerns that some households in county Dublin, where both companies are active, could have less choice, increased prices and diminished quality of domestic waste collection services. Thornton has agreed to the proposed remedy.

That clears the way for an exit of City Bin’s private equity backers, Carlyle Cardinal Ireland, and for founder Gene Browne.

Thorntons, owned by brothers Paul and Shane Thornton, has been active in Ireland’s waste sector for 45 years.

Operating in 11 depots across Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow, the company handles 700,000 tonnes of waste per year for 80,000 household and commercial customers. It employs 550 people.

The smaller City Bin Co is headquartered in Galway and has been providing waste collection services there and in Dublin since 1997. The company is known for its customer service focus, which Thornton’s cited as a key reason behind the acquisition bid.

Commenting on its decision and the wider waste collection market, the CCPC said bin services have unique characteristics which may encourage consolidation, reducing the number of competitors.

“Without intervention, this means consumers may have little or no power to influence the behaviour of operators in this market by, for example, switching, “ it said.

While the CCPC acts within its powers to ensure consumers continue to have access to a choice of providers, it suggested that is not enough to ensure a healthy sector.

“Notwithstanding this, it continues to be the CCPC’s view, that the market needs an economic regulator with responsibilities including market design.” it said.

