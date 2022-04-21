| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This Working Life: ‘We are an Irish company and we want to build the same trust well-known utilities have’

Aoife Galvin is Senior Offshore Project Manager at Inis Offshore Wind and she talks to Mary McCarthy about life in Malahide and her passion for renewables 

Aoife Galvin says there is growing awareness that &lsquo;our reliance on fossil fuels can&rsquo;t go on&rsquo;. Photograph: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Aoife Galvin says there is growing awareness that &lsquo;our reliance on fossil fuels can&rsquo;t go on&rsquo;. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Aoife Galvin says there is growing awareness that ‘our reliance on fossil fuels can’t go on’. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Aoife Galvin says there is growing awareness that ‘our reliance on fossil fuels can’t go on’. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Mary McCarthy

I’ve lived in Malahide my whole life – a lovely place to grow up, like a bubble. I loved school and at UCD chose an arts degree with geography as I always liked this subject but quickly switched to geography, planning and environmental policy as I’m definitely a facts head.

Malahide lifer

When I graduated in 2008 the recession meant a town planner job wasn’t happening so I joined Airtricity and was billing customers, thinking this could be a way to get into renewables. This happened 18 months later when I got an entry level project support officer role.

Most Watched

Privacy