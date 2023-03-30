This Working Life – To sell Ireland from Madrid or San Francisco, you have to speak their language
Barbara Wood, Tourism Ireland manager for Western USA, talks to Mary McCarthy about her love of Spanish, coping with the Dublin-San Francisco time gap and selling Ireland abroad
Mary McCarthy
I have been based in San Francisco since February 2022 and before this I was in Madrid since I joined Tourism Ireland 19 years ago, except for two years in Frankfurt when I was managing the Central European office.