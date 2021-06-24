A big part of my story is that I weighed 120 kilos when I was younger.

Now I’m 33 and weigh 78 kilos but when I was in secondary school I played rugby and identified as the big guy. Comments like “we will make a front row guy out of you yet” were a driving force for me to get bigger.

I can’t explain it but I liked that reputation – I was a tight head prop number three and fun to be around. My size and strength were assets and I felt I needed to be that person.

I was putting away massive amounts of food and was not health-conscious; a pepperoni pizza, a side of wedges, a chocolate bar and a pint of milk as an average meal.

I felt OK, but would have had difficulty pulling myself out of my car and the turning point came a few years after I left school when I saw a chart with the BMI scale on a wall and realised I was morbidly obese.

I was studying arts in Cork because my friends were there – I had no idea what I wanted to do. I had a great social life and time to go to the gym and this is when I started getting into weight training.

Read More

​​​​​​​

Read More

When I discovered I could do this for a living I dropped out of UCC and got my personal training qualifications with the National Training Centre (NTC) and it was the best decision I ever made.

Setting achievable goals

Learning the theory and science behind weight loss and fitness made me throw my diet notions out the window but it was only when I got to coach real people I did the majority of my learning.

After the course a classmate was setting up a gym in Cork and asked me to work there and then I moved on to a big gym in Cork for a few years and this is where I met my business partner Ian Murphy.

Nearly five years ago we left to set up our own personal training (PT) gym. We found an amazing location in Douglas in Cork and both took out loans. It was risky. The first year we worked non-stop and had a blow-up mattress in the back so we could rest. We did our marketing on social media and all our business for our PT sessions and classes came from referrals.

We would put something away each month and the plan was to open more gyms. We came very close on two occasions to buying another facility.

One of them came down to due diligence but our accountant told us it did not make sense. It was so disappointing but we were lucky.

We got a three-month rent freeze when Covid hit but the only way we survived was having our savings to cushion us. If we had another gym to support we would be gone.

Squat to it

My alarm goes off at 5.30am and I’m in the gym for 6.10am. I have a look at the diary to see who I am training that day and make a few notes – 85pc of our clients are women, we have many people in their 60s and some in their 70s.

The 6.30am training slots are the most popular so I’m straight into that and then give 30-minute PT slots back-to-back for a few hours. Then I’ll come off the diary and do my own training session which is very important to me.

I’ll have something to eat, consult with clients, make notes for my PT sessions and do some social media – we got big into the reels and TikToks over lockdown.

We close at 8.30pm. Myself and Ian tend to do opposite shifts but we always have an overlap and a good chat. He works so hard and is a great business partner.

Lockdown was so stressful not knowing what was going to happen and it was great to have each other to lean on and my wife Emma was so supportive.

At times the anxiety was horrendous.

We are on the second floor and could not do outdoor classes but we came out the other side and our clients came back.

All in the mind

We wanted to build an online educational program for ages and lockdown gave us the time.

This would never have happened otherwise and now it’s opened up a new hybrid business model for us. As well as the gym we have our online support structure for our clients.

Initially we had a three-month rent freeze but then we had bills to pay and our FeelGr8 programme was our main revenue generator through lockdown – we now have 350 people enrolled.

People laugh when they come into the gym and I tell them exercise is only a small part of fitness. But it is mindset, sleep, stress management and how you react when the motivation rollercoaster slows down, which it will. If you have your habits in place then you will stick at it regardless.

Before lockdown I was in the gym all day working crazy hours but I’m making a conscious effort of getting home for dinner at least three nights during the week. Before the pandemic it would be one night a week.

There was a stage where we were seven days a week but we don’t open on Saturday and Sundays now to give our trainers time off to unwind.

The gym is so important to me but myself and Emma are expecting our first baby in November and lockdown made me see it was time to get more balance in my life.

Gym culture

I find it amazing now seeing everyone walking around with coffees in their training gear down at the marina in Cork. It feels like there’s a real cultural shift going on.

There is still our pub scene, and I would also drink alcohol in moderation, but it feels there’s a new health and wellbeing culture emerging.

At school I would have part-time jobs in an off-licence and food shops and I always liked interacting with people and I enjoy this part of my job.

Lots of young people who are getting into the fitness industry now love training themselves but it won’t work out if they can’t relate to people and understand everyone is different and for many, change is hard.

I went through the process and I want to help other people – that’s the biggest buzz of my job – seeing people make that click.