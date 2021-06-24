| 16.7°C Dublin

This Working Life – ‘The first year we worked non-stop and had a blow-up mattress in the back so we could rest’

Personal trainer and co-owner of ATP Fitness in Cork, chats to Mary McCarthy

'85pc of our clients are women and we have many people in their 60s and some in their 70s' Expand

'85pc of our clients are women and we have many people in their 60s and some in their 70s'

Mary McCarthy

A big part of my story is that I weighed 120 kilos when I was younger.

Heavy duty

Now I’m 33 and weigh 78 kilos but when I was in secondary school I played rugby and identified as the big guy. Comments like “we will make a front row guy out of you yet” were a driving force for me to get bigger.

I can’t explain it but I liked that reputation  I was a tight head prop number three and fun to be around. My size and strength were assets and I felt I needed to be that person.

