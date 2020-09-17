| 13.8°C Dublin

This Working Life: Realising I couldn't hold my babies until stinky spray tan dried led to beauty innovation

Lynsey Bennett co-founder of Lusso tan & beauty salon owner in conversation with Mary McCarthy

Bronzing: Lynsey Bennett founded Lusso Tan with her sisters Expand

Mary McCarthy

After my A levels I went into sales and thrived on the pressure. Before setting up the Secret Day Spa in Belfast with my sisters I spent the majority of my career with the Daily Mirror selling advertising.

I started off in 1998 with The Newsletter and then worked for the Trinity Mirror Group as an account manager which involved lots of travel to London and Scotland and meeting clients - it's all sold online today.

Polished role model