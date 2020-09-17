This Working Life: Realising I couldn't hold my babies until stinky spray tan dried led to beauty innovation

After my A levels I went into sales and thrived on the pressure. Before setting up the Secret Day Spa in Belfast with my sisters I spent the majority of my career with the Daily Mirror selling advertising.

I started off in 1998 with The Newsletter and then worked for the Trinity Mirror Group as an account manager which involved lots of travel to London and Scotland and meeting clients - it's all sold online today.

Polished role model

Leah was also in sales - we had the perks, the company cars, the health insurance, but when recession struck it was no longer fun and, along with our sister Sarah, we considered setting up our own business.

Looking well was important to us. In my family the females rule the roost - my mother taught us to get up and put the makeup on and no matter what problems then turn up, you'll cope. My aunts on my mum's side were the same using beauty as a shield.

My mum had six children, at one stage four were aged three and under - our wonderful youngest sibling Conor was born with spina bifida and is paralysed from the waist down, but though she was constantly busy I can't remember her not nicely made up.

Northern Irish women take pride in their appearance so we thought a beauty salon would be in demand even in a recession. Before we opened in 2009 Leah and myself studied as beauticians at night. Neither of us practiced but we wanted to know the ins and outs.

Golden moment

When I had my twins in 2012 - Scarlett and Sophia -they arrived five weeks early. I was in hospital all scruffy - no hair done, mismatched nails, my legs were swollen. I got home a week later and Leah and Sarah informed me they were taking me out.

I had a spray tan done and I felt the annoyance of not being able to hold my babies until it dried and the nasty smell bothered me more than before. We had wanted to get into product development for years but the spa kept us too busy so it was a case of deciding we could do better than what was out there and going for it.

We already had the market research; on a Saturday we did 20 spray tans and 70 weekly - our clients' feedback told us what they liked and did not like.

Our brother Luke was working in a local college so himself and his friend set about mixing formulas for us in the lab. We came up with a three-step process to blend our tanning products with skincare.

Because Sarah is ten years younger she gives us a birdseye into what younger consumers want - they are meticulous about what ingredients go into products. In the beauty salon their confidence is fantastic - they will complain if not happy while my generation are more inclined to say everything was fine regardless.

Covid ups and downs

The Government furlough scheme did not kick in immediately so it was a case of playing catch-up with overdrafts for months to ensure we paid our 32 staff on time.

We were closed for two months and had bills and rent so took a Government loan.

January and February are always quiet; you budget the year with the busy months in mind so it was a trying time.

On the other hand I have never had the summer and I decided to make it a precious time with my family and another good thing was Lusso tan online sales went through the roof. People still wanted a glow staying home - perhaps because they were still on Zoom and TikTok.

Glow getter

My husband works in project management in construction and starts work at 6.30 so I'm up early. I go for a run first thing, more for mental health than fitness.

I'll get the girls up and off and head into the office to brainstorm and chat with Alan and Lisa. I look after social media. If I am honest it's not a passion of mine. I constantly question myself if people are interested in what I'm saying and it takes a lot of time. But these days you need a personality behind products.

The girls used to finish at 4.30pm but with after school care cancelled I pick them up at 3pm and take them to activities. On Thursday and Friday afternoons myself and Leah share a childminder so I stay later in the office. Leah adopted a six year old girl from Thailand last year. It is amazing how she so easily became one of the family.

We usually eat dinner out and do homework when we get home. We go to restaurants five days a week and the 'Eat out to Help Out' is brilliant. I work so hard and I want to be available and not consumed with tasks at home. Besides, I can't cook. My husband is the opposite and on Sunday will spend five hours preparing a meal.

When the girls are in bed I go to the gym - I am missing the theatre and cinema. At the weekend I prepare demo videos to post them through during the week and answer emails though lately I put my phone down at 6pm.

Informal meetings

We work together but day-to-day have our own roles - Sarah, with our sister-in-law, looks after the Sistine beauty salon in Hollywood, Leah is The Secret Day Spa and my area is Lusso. We meet for lunch daily and advise each other.

We rarely fall out, we have different personalities but are best friends, although Leah is sensitive about her clothes. They are always pristine and well pressed and she used to go mental when we pinched them growing up. Even today she won't let us near her wardrobe.

Back in business

We miss the wedding season vibe and can't wait for normality and the buzz to resume but our customers are returning - we are booked out and with schools open the mums are back. We were worried about our elderly clients in lockdown and it's great to see them again.

We also run aesthetic clinics with Dr Michael Tan and our first one after lockdown we had thirty clients in for Botox; we were first in the queue.

There is a lot of work that goes into maintenance but from what I see, women do it because it makes them feel good and not to impress others; Northern Irish Women put a lot into their appearance but they reap the benefits.