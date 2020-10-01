| 5.5°C Dublin

This Working Life: 'It might be the end of overproduction but it's not the end for fashion'

Sharon Wauchob Fashion designer in conversation with Mary McCarthy

High fashion: Designer Sharon Wauchob found the pandemic was a time to pause and reflect. PHOTO: ERIN AND THEA WAUCHOB

Mary McCarthy

A foot in the door: A few weeks before Koji Tatsuno asked me to join his Notting Hill atelier (workshop) I had tried and failed to get into his show at Paris Fashion week. I was on a trip with St Martins College of Art and Design and it was after my final year show that he rang me - an old-fashioned way of hiring but still how it's done.

I was one of the youngest in the class and quite naive socially and about the layers of the fashion world. When he moved to Paris, I went with him where I worked on his fabric developments and collections.

When Louis Vuitton approached me, it was just before Marc Jacobs had joined as creative director in 1997, and I was hesitant - they were still in the world of high-end luggage and it seemed abstract how they could make that leap to high fashion.