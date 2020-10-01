This Working Life: 'It might be the end of overproduction but it's not the end for fashion'

A foot in the door: A few weeks before Koji Tatsuno asked me to join his Notting Hill atelier (workshop) I had tried and failed to get into his show at Paris Fashion week. I was on a trip with St Martins College of Art and Design and it was after my final year show that he rang me - an old-fashioned way of hiring but still how it's done.

I was one of the youngest in the class and quite naive socially and about the layers of the fashion world. When he moved to Paris, I went with him where I worked on his fabric developments and collections.

When Louis Vuitton approached me, it was just before Marc Jacobs had joined as creative director in 1997, and I was hesitant - they were still in the world of high-end luggage and it seemed abstract how they could make that leap to high fashion.

The chairman, the late Yves Carcelle was a great mentor. I worked as an in-house designer for three years and later a consultant for LVMH, and at the same time quietly set up my own label.

Influences

I grew up on a sheep farm in Co Tyrone. My father was highly creative and musical while my mother adored good clothes, and all of these elements went into my mix.

I did not know much about fashion - my eleven-year-old daughter would be far more knowledgeable - but I loved drawing and felt instinctively this could lead to something. I discovered Central Saint Martins in London and went to study there aged 19 where I found a real international and creative mix..

I saw how clothes can be escapism and I realised their power to change moods. This does not dilute over time, which is why, when I am designing, I picture a certain mindset but I'm never thinking about age.

Paris has a very strong character and it did seep into my work. So when we moved to London in 2016 I was not sure how I would take it creatively, but the change gave me a jolt and led to new collaborations such as with Saville Row.

From the onset, we made the decision to show where we were based, therefore moving to London meant showing in London.

Cohesive calm

Before I moved to France I met my partner Josh (an Australian) who from the start has managed the financial side of the business. The standards and tempo of work involved with the Fashion week schedule meant high pressure and the level headedness of Josh and my team keeps me balanced.

In any creative environment it is crucial everyone is a team player. I look more at personality when hiring and not for the best CVs.

My name is on the label but the work is created by many skilled craftspeople - and the atmosphere can be swayed by one person. There is no hierarchy in our studio.

With social distancing, we can only have 10 working together, though we work with around 40 people when preparing for shows. It is not really possible to work from home. I can do my drawing anywhere but for the nuts and bolts we need to be in the studio.

Reconfiguring fashion

Around a decade ago I enjoyed six seasons designing for Edun (Ali Hewson's label). They were ahead of their time and some of the earliest movers in the sustainable fashion world which now looks like it can finally take off.

The industry is over-saturated with product and the pandemic has brought this problem into focus People are not going out to events so everyone has had to realign.

Pre-existing shifts in buying trends have been speeded up - retail consumers are more discerning about what they buy which hopefully will result in fewer clothes being produced in a more thoughtful manner.

It might be the end of overproduction but I don't believe it's the end for fashion shows. They are important because you see the product directly which leaves no space for mistakes. They push me to achieve more, working towards that visibility the film and video formats have a valuable purpose and a combination of digital and physical will be adopted.

The pandemic for me was a pause to reflect and a chance to rethink what to focus on. We were previously 100 percent wholesale, selling in over 30 countries and that's now evolving to direct-to-consumers. In Ireland, for example, we sell to private clients now and not wholesale. This week I'm working on an alternative wedding dress - people want more relaxed but still luxury options.

Absorption

We moved to London mostly for my girls, Erin aged 11 and Thea aged 8, and to be closer to Ireland. My mother has always been one of my biggest supporters and still comes to every show.

My working hours have never been balanced but the girls can be around while I draw. I think it's important they see the effort that goes into the clothes - what an intricate process it is.

I've never really allowed myself to become too preoccupied with hobbies. Coming up through the ranks was quite a restrictive life and working pattern but I recently started horse riding again which clears my mind.

I know I am lucky to be doing what I do, there can be complaining, and I think the industry needs to remind ourselves how fortunate we are.

There are changes happening but the diversion of luxury clothes is something that will always be wanted and needed, perhaps now even more.

The good thing about fashion is that the product can speak for itself and reach where you need to go - I have always wanted to concentrate on that. I have tried not to be overwhelmed or get distracted by the rest.