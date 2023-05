This Working Life: ‘I went to Mexico for six weeks to learn how to make tortillas on corn farms’

Phil Martin of Blanco Nino speaks to Mary McCarthy about running a restaurant during the crash, keeping an open mind in business and his passion for food and people

‘We will grow to be a very big company,’ says Phil Martin of Blanco Nino. Photo: Bríd O’Donovan ​

Mary McCarthy Yesterday at 03:30