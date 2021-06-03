This working life: ‘As a priest you should come out with a bit of purpose and a bounce in your step’

Digital disruptor

I put a lot of work into livestreaming masses and will continue after the pandemic. Priests can’t live in the dark ages; they need to embrace technology.

First impressions are important and especially online – I can avail of five camera positions on my mobile phone. We were featured on the RTÉ mass quite often.

I put on three masses during the week, one in each church in my parish, but while some attend in person, most are still online.

We get our statistics every morning at 8am. Yesterday at the funeral mass there were over 300 people and I was told 80 were from the UK, how many were from New York etc.

When Covid hit I started making short videos. I made one in the sacristy for the children making their holy communion and recently a secondary school in Cahersiveen hosted a wellbeing weekend and I made a 10-minute video on gratitude which featured the rugby player Caelan Doris speaking about keeping a journal. Apparently the parents loved it too.

Read More

A man from San Francisco contacted me to say he was fed up with the livestreaming in the States and he went around a few Dublin churches, and found nothing, but then remembered his great grandmother was from Portmagee so he ended up watching me.

She left in the late 1800s and with some help I ended up tracing her and getting a photo for him.

At the end of April a 99 year-old nun died outside Boston and I made contact with her brother and put on a memorial mass which celebrated her life. This reached people all over the world and many non-churchgoers got in touch to say it gave comfort.

Going digital has been very exciting, I’m prepared to say I think it will change how the church operates.

On a mission

Priests and nuns would come to my school in Castleisland looking for vocations and all the hands would shoot up.

I can still picture the priest coming through the school gate in May 1962.

I thought I would apply but got cold feet and my dad told me we will go to the bog tomorrow to cut turf – his way of saying you turn it over in your mind and there is no pressure.

When I was boarding the train to the seminary aged 13 from Tralee to Mayo it felt I was heading to China.

The next day the bell rang at 6am. We had half an hour to get to the oratory, then 30 minutes of meditation. Everything was so regulated. Every blessed thing has changed today but that was the mindset then.

After five years of secondary school, I had a spiritual year in Galway with a 14-day silent retreat to finish, a year of retreat in Co Down and three years in Maynooth – a brilliant buzz with 700 clerical students.

I was the second eldest of eight children and my mother would always tell me in her lovely relaxed way I could come home at any stage if I changed my mind and this gave me a great inner contentment and ease. I had every support from my family, it was always my choice.

Just before I was ordained I came 12th running the marathon in two hours 30 minutes. I’ve always believed in the power of exercise, I’m 72 and often head off on long cycles.

I will never forget Fr McCluskey got a massive heart attack while ordaining five of us in 1974 in Tralee. I can picture him vividly.

Striking gold

I thought I would head to Nigeria in the aftermath of the Biafran war but the Society of African Missions (SMA) based in Cork wanted to diversify and myself and another priest were sent to Ghana.

It was very remote and we looked after an area the size of Cork with five other priests who went out the year before. You would head out for a week at a time to the outstations and the people were wonderful and very welcoming.

I could be sleeping in a school office and would have to keep the rats away from my bread and for the years when there was a military government it was difficult to get foodstuffs or fuel, but you got on with it and put the focus on the people.

We involved ourselves in the development of health centres and schools and put pressure on government agencies to get roads built.

Every week my mother sent me The Kerryman and wrote me a letter always finishing with “wishing you every success and happiness”. She never missed a week, she was amazing.

We were so near the equator with 12 hours of daylight and no twilight and when I went home every 20 months for two months I enjoyed the long evenings.

I love the heat though I saw a few people experience culture shock but thank God all my experiences were happy in Ghana even if it got challenging at times.

Among the priests and nuns we had great friendships and would get together at Christmas, Easter and St Patrick’s for parties with lots of banter. The Irish sisters were amazing. They did tremendous work in literacy and health for women and girls – they set up a secondary school in 1974 which is one of the top schools in Ghana now.

I spent most of my 31 years in the same area but for the last couple of years moved to a very remote area in the south and never settled. There were enough priests and nuns from Ghana at this stage, the challenge had gone out.

The task of the missionary is to set up the local church, and then move on, and I felt my work was done.

All roads lead to Kerry

I asked my society if I could return and my first appointment was the parish of Tralee where I was ordained and where I spent a happy 10 years.

When the bishop summoned me to Port Magee in July 2017 I knew the beautiful landscape and I was on top of the world.

I’m always busy. At the weekend I put on masses in Portmagee, Ballinskelligs and Finian’s Bay. I have to drive like the wind to get it all done but I feel privileged to get the breathtaking views.

Out and about

My hobbies include photography, many organisations use my pictures and I am delighted. I also love cycling – I have a racing bike and one for getting around.

A few years ago I started putting together a calendar of my photos of Kerry and t his year I hand-delivered 500 of them to houses in my 30km radius – I think people appreciated it.

I see priests always in the car or coming out with the head down – they are dead men walking.

As a priest you should come out with a bit of purpose and a bounce in your step – ready to talk to anyone and everyone.

We have to get out. I cycle and walk everywhere so I can meet people and I get great contentment doing this.

In three years I will be 75 and am supposed to retire but I feel wonderful, I’m full of plans.