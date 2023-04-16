‘This is not work to me – it’s a journey’ – White Hag co-founder Paul Mullin is ready to get the craft beer brand fizzing in new markets

There’s no time to rest for Paul Mullin, co-founder and managing director of The White Hag Brewing Company.

The craft beer brand from the market town of Ballymote, Co Sligo, has just emerged from its busiest period, St Patrick’s Day, and is now readying itself for the summer.

St Patrick’s Day took months of planning and manufacturing, says Mullin, but he knows he can’t put the feet up as sunnier climes bring even thirstier punters.

“In May, the Irish market just lifts,” he says. “There is no time to rest – we are straight into maximum production again.”

Mullin says White Hag has been on some journey since he kicked it off in 2014, alongside his co-founders, including Bob Coggins and Brian Mc Ternan.

White Hag has grown from a very small operation into one brewing around 10,000 hectolitres of beer, over two million pints, with a national sales profile across the key retailers. It is also growing fast in global markets such as France, Italy and the UK.

Ireland is among the countries to have built a sizeable craft-beer sector, but it faces an uncertain future. Costs are increasing, biting into already tight margins in an industry dominated by brands like Guinness and Heineken.

White Hag is not immune, so Mullin is taking action.

“Ebitda (profit) continues to be challenged with margins reducing, so we have seen a bit of pressure on that,” Mullin says. “But with the investments we have been lining up, we are going to bring the margin back.”

Mullin recognises the challenge. Over the last 18 months, he says the cost of production has increased by up to 50pc.

Energy costs had been a huge issue. Last September, its utility bills at White Hag were €7,000. In October, they rose to €18,000.

“That type of cashflow impact in a period is a bit of a shock to a small business,” Mullin says.

“With Enterprise Ireland support and our own backing, we feel we have got ourselves back to a level of margin that makes the business sustainable – but it is not without its challenges.”

The craft beer trend led to an explosion in brewers popping up across the country around 2012.

It is probably at a point where there is saturation there

Figures from the Tax Strategy Group’s Excise Paper for the Microbrewery Relief Scheme indicated the number of breweries in the country, showing 81 breweries made claims in 2021. This was down from its peak in 2019 of 90. Only 17 claimed in 2011.

Mullin believes there are around 10 to 15 Irish breweries that have emerged with strong national distribution networks. While he believes there is ample room for growth, especially in volume, the number of craft breweries dotted around Ireland may have reached a peak.

“We are at a point now where nearly every county has a brewer, I think. It is probably at a point where there is saturation there.

“When we started, we were the 22nd brewery. Within two years of us opening, it was at over 50.

“We got ourselves set up on beer styles to cater for an export palate and bring new beer domestically as well.”

Mullin believes there may be some casualties in the sector, due to costs. Consolidation between breweries could also be on the cards, with some stopping production but keeping their brands alive by brewing elsewhere.

Growing costs have also put pressure on craft brewers to increase prices. With consumer wallets already stretched, could it affect sales of premium products like craft beer?

Mullin says White Hag had been working hard to maintain price levels, with the introduction of minimum unit pricing helping keep the brand competitive with the larger, macro brewers.

“We are not a million miles away,” he says.

The price of hops wasn’t always on the mind of Mullin.

Growing up in Co Sligo, he had a keen interest in business living in a bed and breakfast run by his mum and dad, who was also a local garda.

Mullin’s extended family worked in accountancy and finance. At the age of 17, he was given an opportunity to work in an accountancy practice in Sligo, which opened his eyes to the types of businesses out there.

After completing a degree in Dublin, Mullin came back to Sligo and qualified as a chartered accountant at 22. He still has an accountancy practice, alongside White Hag’s Mc Ternan.

In 2013, Mullin’s exposure to various businesses, especially manufacturing, got him thinking about creating something new.

Marrying his interest in manufacturing with his passion for food and drink, he set out a plan to step outside of the world of accountancy. He chose craft beer.

By the end of Covid, the company had grown from nine to 23 staff

“We took the plunge. We got our hands dirty – we painted the floors and put in the drains and pipework. Over the eight years it just grew. I love the business; it is not work to me. It is a journey.”

As the business grew, Mullin, who started off as the finance director, took on the managing director role in 2017.

“I think between the three of us, we all have our key role.

“I am probably the calmer man,” he adds with a laugh.

A highlight on the White Hag journey was when US craft beer giant Sierra Nevada’s Steve Grossman attended White Hag’s beer festival, Hagstravaganza, in 2019. Grossman told Mullin the beer festival was the best he had attended. The festival is set to go ahead again this year.

“It was a moment in time I won’t forget,” Mullin says. “For him to acknowledge us was really special.”

Not long after that high, Covid hit in March 2020. Mullin and the White Hag team were busy with St Patrick’s Day. It was a sobering time, he says.

“Myself, Bob and Brian sat in the brewery and looked at each other and said, ‘what are we going to do? Do we take the Government supports and shut down?

“We said to ourselves lets push. We got the online website going and knew we could do deliveries of cases to consumers. We knew we had a strong distributor to keep retail going.”

White Hag grew through Covid and developed new sales channels that have proven profitable. By the end of Covid, the company had grown from nine to 23 staff.

“We just knuckled down and got the team together.”

Mullin feels opportunities abound for White Hag. The company is working on a five-year strategy with hopes to grow into a business brewing 25,000hl.

Growing into markets dominated by the macros is key.

“We are trying to open up different channels where craft beer isn’t usually seen,” he says. “So, travel retail and hotel groups.

"We are looking at those places and saying, ‘can we get our beer in there’ and what do we need to understand to create a package that works for them.”

Mullin believes there is significant opportunity in the hotel industry to get craft beer on more taps. He is looking to develop a national distribution network with some of the large hotel groups, having tasted success already in the local Sligo market.

Perhaps the most successful element has been White Hag’s collaboration with SSP, which provides food services to Dublin Airport. SSP brought White Hag in as the craft beer provider last year for its Tap+Brew venture in Terminal One.

We're trying to open different channels for the product so travel retail and hotel groups

Mullin says the partnership has proven incredibly successful.

“We are moving to 20-plus taps with them and with the bumper number of people expected through the airport this year we are supporting SSP with additional bar capacity.

“All that supports the need for craft beer in these locations. It proves that it sells and people are looking for it. We are very happy to be there – the numbers of kegs we do every week is increasing. We are very proud to have it.

“To me, the ambition would be to step up and get into more travel retail areas and onto airlines,” he adds. “This is a great stepping stone for the business.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, craft beer sales in retail received a healthy boost as more consumers opted to treat themselves to something new.

Mullin says retail demand has remained solid for the sector, with White Hag listed across most of the main Irish grocer groups.

“The lift has stayed,” he says. “We are talking with several retailers.”

White Hag’s presence internationally also has plenty of fizz. Mullin says it is active in eight markets. Its priority countries are France, Italy and the UK.

Brexit brought with it challenges for White Hag, with Mullin now looking at how it can launch its direct to consumer offering in the UK. It had customs issues, with four pallets of beer held around St Patrick’s Day.

Our brand is strong enough to fly the flag to grow organically or whatever way we decide

“It was a new route to market but there was a document missing, which was our own fault. It just highlights the difficulty of getting going in the market again – nothing is straightforward.

“What is keeping us excited though is there is demand there. We will solve that problem quick.”

Looking forward, Mullin says White Hag is going to be investing further in the airport and hotel businesses, and festivals.

It also has a whiskey project, partnering with Great Northern Distillery using its own barrels from various beer projects to mature the spirit.

Despite the ups and downs of craft beer, Mullin’s optimism for White Hag hasn’t lost its head.

“Craft beer is not going away. I think there is a place for us. Ireland has a huge reputation for quality and our brand is strong enough to fly the flag to grow organically or however we decide. There is a long road ahead for us.”

Curriculum Vitae

​Name: Paul Mullin

​​Age: 37

​Lives: Ballymote, Co Sligo

​​Education: National College of Ireland – Accountancy

​Favourite hobby: GAA with Ballymote. Also enjoys the gym, with one in the brewery

​​​Favourite movie: The Departed

Business Lessons

What advice has stood you best during your career in business?

Don’t be afraid to ask for help from others. Don’t be afraid to talk about challenges.

Be open and speak to your peer group about your challenges.

I am not afraid to have someone smarter than me in the room.​