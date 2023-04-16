| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘This is not work to me – it’s a journey’ – White Hag co-founder Paul Mullin is ready to get the craft beer brand fizzing in new markets

The Irish market may be close to saturation – but with diversified channels and a boost from Covid, the road ahead is long, believes White Hag Brewing Company co-founder Paul Mullin

Paul Mullin, co-founder and managing director of The White Hag Brewing Company Ltd, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly Expand
Padraig Staunton, Paul Mullin, Bob Coggins, Brian Mc Ternan and Joe Kearns. All shareholders and founders of White Hag. Expand
SSP brought White Hag in as the craft beer provider last year for its Tap+Brew venture in Terminal One at Dublin Airport Expand
International breweries are shown local attractions such as Carter Oyster Farm in Strandhill during the 2018 Hagstravaganza Expand
White Hag has grown from a very small operation into one brewing around 10,000 hectolitres of beer Expand
Paul Mullin, Co-founder and Managing Director of The White Hag Brewing Company. Picture by James Connolly Expand

Close

Paul Mullin, co-founder and managing director of The White Hag Brewing Company Ltd, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Paul Mullin, co-founder and managing director of The White Hag Brewing Company Ltd, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Padraig Staunton, Paul Mullin, Bob Coggins, Brian Mc Ternan and Joe Kearns. All shareholders and founders of White Hag.

Padraig Staunton, Paul Mullin, Bob Coggins, Brian Mc Ternan and Joe Kearns. All shareholders and founders of White Hag.

SSP brought White Hag in as the craft beer provider last year for its Tap+Brew venture in Terminal One at Dublin Airport

SSP brought White Hag in as the craft beer provider last year for its Tap+Brew venture in Terminal One at Dublin Airport

International breweries are shown local attractions such as Carter Oyster Farm in Strandhill during the 2018 Hagstravaganza

International breweries are shown local attractions such as Carter Oyster Farm in Strandhill during the 2018 Hagstravaganza

White Hag has grown from a very small operation into one brewing around 10,000 hectolitres of beer

White Hag has grown from a very small operation into one brewing around 10,000 hectolitres of beer

Paul Mullin, Co-founder and Managing Director of The White Hag Brewing Company. Picture by James Connolly

Paul Mullin, Co-founder and Managing Director of The White Hag Brewing Company. Picture by James Connolly

/

Paul Mullin, co-founder and managing director of The White Hag Brewing Company Ltd, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Sean Pollock Email

There’s no time to rest for Paul Mullin, co-founder and managing director of The White Hag Brewing Company.

The craft beer brand from the market town of Ballymote, Co Sligo, has just emerged from its busiest period, St Patrick’s Day, and is now readying itself for the summer.

Related topics

More On Heineken

Most Watched

Privacy