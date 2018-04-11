SuperValu has advised members of the public not to engage with a potential scam text message.

'This is not legitimate' - SuperValu issues warning on potential scam text message

Some members of the public received text messages advising them that they would win a €750 shopping voucher if they completed a survey.

The message encourages people to click on a link and complete a survey to be in with the chance to receive the gift card. It reads; "Congratulations! Jimboireland. You have been privileged to have this rare chance to get €750 Supervalu gift card! Just complete a quick survey to find out how to win."

In a statement this evening, the grocery giant, which is part of the Musgrave Group, said, "This is not a legitimate competition and we advise that members of the public do not interact with it." The statement continued to say that it the message is "a potential phishing scam and has not been issued by SuperValu."

This is the second time in 12 months that SuperValu has warned customers about potential scammers. Last September a hoax message, claiming to be from the supermarket chain, was doing the rounds via social media and text message.

