‘This company has big ambitions’ - Rob Kearney invests in CBD skincare brand ahead of rugby retirement

Rob Kearney. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Rob Kearney. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Rob Kearney in a Barbarians shirt

Rob Kearney celebrates after Ireland beat the All Blacks in November 2018

Sean Pollock Email

Former Ireland rugby star Rob Kearney has added to his business interests, following an investment in Irish CBD skincare brand Poko.

Poko was founded in 2019 by Louth entrepreneurs Justine O’Hanlon and David Hughes, and sells its products in Irish retailers such as Arnotts.

