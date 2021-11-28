‘This company has big ambitions’ - Rob Kearney invests in CBD skincare brand ahead of rugby retirement

Former Ireland rugby star Rob Kearney has added to his business interests, following an investment in Irish CBD skincare brand Poko.

Poko was founded in 2019 by Louth entrepreneurs Justine O’Hanlon and David Hughes, and sells its products in Irish retailers such as Arnotts.

Kearney said he was excited about his investment in Poko.

“The company has big ambitions,” he said. “Every company starting off and bringing a product to market and the consumer has big ambitions.

"You never fully know to what extent the success is going to be – but the guys have done a huge amount of heavy lifting in the background, and have tested an awful lot.

“We are pretty comfortable that it is in a good place now to bring it to market, and hopefully the feedback from the consumer will be really strong.”

Poko also signed a partnership deal with Kearney, which will see him become a brand ambassador. On the role, he said he hopes to reduce the stigma attached to male skincare.

Expand Close Rob Kearney in a Barbarians shirt / Facebook

Whatsapp Rob Kearney in a Barbarians shirt

Last week, 35-year-old Kearney confirmed he would be retiring from rugby after being included in the Barbarians squad for yesterday’s match at Twickenham against Samoa. He said he would be a bit emotional to leave rugby, but was looking forward to seeing what the future in business would hold.

“I am excited by it,” he said. “I’ve been lucky. I’ve been playing for 16 years now, so the time definitely feels right to transition out of it and move into something new.”

Kearney has already amassed several investments and business interests. He is a co-founder of recruitment company Mason Alexander and an investor in Oslo Beauty, and various Dublin pubs, including Lemon & Duke. He is also an investor in London startup Bua Fit.

Expand Close Rob Kearney celebrates after Ireland beat the All Blacks in November 2018 / Facebook

Whatsapp Rob Kearney celebrates after Ireland beat the All Blacks in November 2018

In terms of future investments, Kearney said he was “always on the lookout”.

“I don’t like the term angel investor, but you do get some different things that come across your desk from time to time. With startups, it’s always a gamble. Sometimes it’s about backing the right horse, and you win some, and you lose some.

“You’ve just got to make sure you’re making the best-educated punt you can.”