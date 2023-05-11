Third terminal needed at Dublin Airport, says pilot union boss Evan Cullen

Departing union leader says new terminal should be privately operated

A third terminal is needed as quickly as possible at Dublin Airport to facilitate a surge in passenger numbers at the gateway in coming years, according to the outgoing president of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, Evan Cullen.

Mr Cullen is stepping down from the role on Monday after 20 years holding one of the most powerful union positions in the country.

He is being succeeded by Aer Lingus captain Mark Tighe, who held the role immediately prior to Mr Cullen’s appointment in 2003.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Cullen insisted that a new terminal should be built to the west of the airport complex near the N2, and should be operated independently of the DAA, the semi-state company that controls the gateway.

“We need an independent Terminal 3 that will ultimately have 100-plus contact stands and we need to start working on that immediately,” he insisted.

The DAA, whose chief executive is Kenny Jacobs, has previously insisted that the two existing terminals will be able to handle as many as 40 million passengers a year. This year, Dublin Airport is on track to see 31.1 million pass through its doors.

“We disagree with that,” said Mr Cullen. “We need to be best positioned with our infrastructure to become a gateway into and out of the EU.”

He said the new terminal should be designed to handle up to 30 million passengers a year.

Mr Cullen has also called on the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) – whose commercial air navigation services have just been formally hived off into a new body called AirNav Ireland – to redouble efforts to underpin a strong regulatory and safety environment for the aviation sector.

Mr Cullen and IALPA pushed for the separation for 20 years.

“A new IAA should use the opportunity now to re-establish a direct relationship with all its licence holders – pilots, engineers and air traffic controllers – and build a level of trust where people feel they can make safety reports and that they will be dealt with rapidly and fairly,” he said.

Mr Cullen said the 2017 crash of Coast Guard helicopter R116 was a low point for him and IALPA. He knew all four crew members who were killed.

A subsequent investigation found that the crew had been provided with inaccurate and misleading chart and map data and that there were “serious and important weaknesses” with the coast guard air service operator’s safety management systems.

“I was never going to accept the crew being blamed,” said Mr Cullen.

“It’s the easiest thing in the world to blame the pilots, particularly when they’re dead and they can’t defend themselves,” said Mr Cullen.

Mr Cullen also said the broader aviation industry needs to be able to better analyse data generated by aircraft operations to understand what works from a safety point of view.