Third quarter shopping was strong before lockdown

New figures from Retail Excellence show that shops benefited from a rebound in consumer activity in the third quarter of the year ahead of the latest lockdown.

The Retail Productivity Review, prepared by Retail Excellence and Grant Thornton, shows a lift of 4.7pc in the overall performance of the industry compared to the same period (Q3) in 2019.

Home computing, electrical goods, furniture and garden centres all improved as people spent more money on their homes. Online sales were up 78pc for the quarter.

The better performances in the third quarters compares with an extremely difficult second quarter where the retail industry declined by 29pc.

Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence, said the figures bore out the anecdotal evidence that the economy had been enjoying a recovery as it began to reopen this summer. However, he said the current lockdown restrictions were posing huge challenges to retailers across the economy.

Sunday Indo Business