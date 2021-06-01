Third buyout values Galway fintech Planet at €1.8bn

French buyout giant Eurazeo has agreed a sale of Galway-based Planet, formerly Fintrax, in a deal that values the Irish financial technology (fintech) business at €1.8bn.

As part of the transaction, Eurazeo will reinvest and co-control the company with Advent International.

The price is less than was tipped before the pandemic. In January 2020 Eurazeo appointed investment banks Citigroup and Evercore to manage a sale of Planet in a deal tipped at that time to value the Irish business at up to €2bn.

It is still well ahead of the €585m Eurazeo paid for a 90pc stake in the Galway business in 2015.

It in turn bought the former Fintrax from British private equity firm Exponent, which paid €170m for Fintrax in 2012, netting the founder Gerry Barry around €119m for his 70pc stake in the business.

Planet has grown from Fintrax original software for calculating Vat refunds on tourist purchases while overseas.

The business was established back in 1985.

Planet is now a global integrated payments business delivering products and digital services across the retail, hospitality, food and beverage, parking and financial sectors.

Its single platform service includes Vat refunds and currency conversions.

The business serves more than 400,000 merchants and 100 partner banks.

In a statement, Eurazeo said that under the new co-ownership with Advent, the company will pursue its development through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

Eurazeo managing partner Marc Frappier said Planet has tripled in size since 2015 from both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

“This journey exemplifies our strategy: empowering businesses with strong fundamentals and potential to scale internationally.

"We look forward to accompanying Planet in the next stage of its journey,” he said.

The explosion of online commerce has turbo charged the scale of the digital payments sector.

Planet’s competitors include Dutch payments specialist Adyen and a host of smaller and niche European payment processors.

The Collison brothers’ Stripe, which began in the US and is now active in Europe, is also now a growing presence.