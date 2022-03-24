The State's Bank of Ireland stake falls below 5pc after the latest share sale

The State shareholding in Bank of Ireland has fallen below 5pc for the first time since it recapitalised the bank in 2011.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold slightly more than a million shares on Tuesday, reducing its stake from 5.94pc to 4.93pc, according to stock exchange filings.

The transaction would have yielded approximately €60m based on share prices on the notification date.

That puts the Government selldown plan on track for full divestment by the end of the summer if the NTMA maintains a pace of monthly 1pc disposals.

The State is now the third-largest shareholder in the banking group, having been the largest as recently as January, Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh confirmed in a statement.

By the end of last year, the bank had returned €6.2bn to the State in the form of share sales, coupon payments and fees since its €4.8bn rescue during the financial crisis.

“The ongoing sales process adds to these returns, and is a positive process for Irish taxpayers, the Irish economy, and Bank of Ireland,” said Ms McDonagh.

“This is also a further important step towards normalisation of the State’s relationship with Bank of Ireland.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe extended the Government’s original six-month disposal plan last November.

Stock market analysts expect the NTMA either to sell the remaining shares into the market in the coming months or retain a small stake of up to 3pc, which is the threshold for mandatory reporting on Euronext Dublin.

Bank of Ireland’s bid to acquire €9bn of KBC mortgages is under investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), which will deliver its verdict in May.

The CCPC is understood to be seeking “remedies” from Bank of Ireland which could include the sale of some mortgage assets to a rival non-bank lender.

Separately, Bank of Ireland UK, the banking group’s British business, continued its strategic refocus on higher return lending by shrinking it loan and deposit books.

The bank boosted its underlying profit before tax to £335m, up from £50m in the prior year, by slashing operating expenses, disposing of low margin loans and shedding customer deposits to reduce funding costs.

Net lending shrank by £5bn due mainly to the sale of a £2.9bn mortgage portfolio to the parent company. But gross lending was also £1.3bn lower year on year as the bank targeted more profitable customer segments..

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland’s venture capital arm has invested €1.8m in Dublin City University’s Pilot Photonics spin-out.

Kernel Capital confirmed its investment on Thursday in the tech start-up, which has patented a technique that can create multiple lasers from one device.

Photonics is the science of light and is used in manufacturing, medical devices, telecoms, security and also to scan groceries in supermarkets.

The technology was developed over more than a decade of research and development (R&D) at DCU, Trinity College Dublin and the Tyndall National Institute in Cork.

Pilot Photonics is led by chief executive William Oppermann, who founded data storage start-up and fellow Kernel Capital investee company MPSTOR. It was successfully sold to Sanmina Inc. in 2016.

