The State's Bank of Ireland stake falls below 5pc after the latest share sale

State selldown plan is on track for full divestment by the end of the summer

Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh Expand

Jon Ihle

The State shareholding in Bank of Ireland has fallen below 5pc for the first time since it recapitalised the bank in 2011.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold slightly more than a million shares on Tuesday, reducing its stake from 5.94pc to 4.93pc, according to stock exchange filings.

